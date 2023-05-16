In her own words: A Hiroshima bomb survivor learns English to tell her story

The Japanese national flag flutters at half-mast in the foreground of the atomic bomb dome at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, in western Japan August 6, 1998. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/File Photo
By Tom Bateman and Akiko Okamoto HIROSHIMA, Japan (Reuters) - Standing at the front of a dimly lit room in the basement of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, Teruko Yahata's voice broke as she recalled the morning her world changed, on August 6, 1945. "All of a sudden, the entire sky flashed and was illuminated in bluish-white, as if the heavens had become one huge, fluorescent light," the 85-year-old, speaking in English, told an audience of British tourists on a recent Tuesday. "I immediately fell to the ground and lost consciousness." Yahata is a 'hibakusha', a survivor of the atomic bomb...