In Jenin, a family mourns teenage son as militants hail 'martyr'

By Mohamad Torokman and Raneen Sawafta JENIN, West Bank (Reuters) - The family of 16-year-old Noureddin Marshoud wept over his body as it laid in a morgue in Jenin on Tuesday, after he was killed during an Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank. Marshoud was named by the militant Islamic Jihad group as one of four of its members killed on Monday during Israel's assault in Jenin refugee camp. Grieving relatives stroked his face as his body laid wrapped in a shroud at a nearby hospital. Marshoud's father, Hussam, said the last time he saw his son, he had been rushing to the hospita...