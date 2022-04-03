In Malta, Pope Francis alludes to Putin in criticism of Ukraine war

Pope Francis speaks to journalists on a plane on his way to Malta for a two-day trip. Johannes Neudecker/dpa

The war in Ukraine weighed heavily on Pope Francis as he arrived on Saturday on the Mediterranean island of Malta for a two-day trip.

His visit to the smallest EU country comes at a tense geopolitical time with thousands of migrants crossing the Mediterranean and millions of war refugees from Ukraine.

Francis came his closest yet to directly criticizing Vladimir Putin, without using the Russian leader's name.

"We thought that invasions from other countries, brutal street battles and nuclear threats were dark memories from the distant past."

"But the frosty winds of war, bringing only death, destruction and hatred, have swept over the lives of many" again, he said, adding that "a powerful few" were fuelling conflicts.

While on his flight to Malta on Saturday, a journalist travelling with him asked Francis whether he was considering taking up an invitation to visit the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

"Yes, it is on the table," the 85-year-old replied.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko have both invited the pope to come to the war-torn country.

Francis' 36th foreign trip is also focussed on migration and refugees. He plans to meet migrants in a charitable institution that houses some 50 people.

The pope connected the plight of refugees fleeing war in Ukraine to the desperate people attempting the dangerous Mediterranean crossing to reach Europe.

Malta, like Italy and Greece, is often a first destination for migrants.

"The widening of the emergency situation of migration - just think of the refugees from the tormented Ukraine - requires comprehensive, joint answers," said the pope.

"It is not possible for some countries to shoulder the entire problem while other countries remain indifferent."

The German organization Sea-Eye meanwhile is hoping the pope will help it find a safe haven in Malta during his visit for the 106 rescued boat migrants it has on board.

The Sea-Eye 4 is currently moored off Malta. "It would be nice if the pope's visit makes a difference," a Sea-Eye spokesperson said on Friday. "Hope dies last."

Francis was supposed to travel to Malta in May 2020. At that time, however, the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic upset the Argentinian pontiff's plans.

During his trip, the pope also wants to take a catamaran to the Maltese island of Gozo to visit a national shrine there and pray in the famous St Paul's Grotto in Rabat.

A Mass with thousands of believers is planned near the capital Valletta.