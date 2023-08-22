By Steve Holland LAHAINA, Hawaii (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday praised the "remarkable resiliency" of the people of Maui, after wildfires killed more than 114 people on the Hawaiian island two weeks ago, and said America would stand by them for as long as it takes. “We’re focused on what’s next. That’s rebuilding for the long term …and doing it together,” said Biden, visibly moved after a tour of the blackened city of Lahaina. He added he would make sure “your voices are heard” and local traditions and wishes were respected. "The American people stand with you," he told survivo...
In Maui, Biden sees 'long road' ahead in recovering from deadly wildfires
August 22, 2023, 3:13 AM ET