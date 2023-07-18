By Patricia Zengerle and Steve Holland WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden and Israeli President Isaac Herzog stressed their countries' close ties on Tuesday at a White House meeting despite U.S. tensions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government over Jewish settlements and civil rights. Citing issues including Netanyahu's human rights record, a handful of Democratic lawmakers said they would stay away when Herzog addresses a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday, the last day of a two-day visit. At an Oval Office meeting, Biden told Herzog that America's commitment to...
In meeting with Israel's Herzog, Biden cites 'hard work' ahead for peace
July 18, 2023, 3:14 PM ET