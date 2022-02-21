In Pictures: Hong Kong cracks down on domestic worker gatherings after Lam vowed ‘no mercy’ on Covid rule-breaking

The authorities stepped up patrols and cracked down on public gatherings over the legal limit of two during the weekend. The joint-departmental enforcement operation came as Chief Executive Carrie Lam vowed “no mercy” on Friday for those breaching Covid-19 social distancing rules. Officers cleared some 30 foreign domestic workers gathered in pairs on Sunday from a Central underpass, according to InMedia. Around five plainclothes police officers asked them the leave after orange tape was placed around the area. Police told InMedia that the domestic workers had gathered in groups of two, but had...
February 21, 2022
In a panel discussion about former President Donald Trump's legal troubles, former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade noted that there are legal troubles that might stop him on his path to the Office of the Presidency in 2024.
While Trump faces civil problems from the New York attorney general and additional financial issues with his inaugural committee in Washington, D.C., it could be another issue entirely that causes him problems.
"The only one I think is the one that is contained in the 14th Amendment," explained McQuade. "It talks about if somebody has engaged in insurrection against the United States, they shall be prevented from holding public office."
The problem, she explained, is that the Constitution doesn't define how the finding of insurrection must be made.
"Does it mean you have been convicted of a crime?" asked McQuade. "Solely that crime, or can it be other crimes around it, like a conspiracy to defraud the United States by preventing the peaceful transfer of presidential power. Is that good enough? And who makes that finding. Do you have to be convicted in court? Can it be a finding by the Jan. 6 committee? And anywhere else in the Constitution, it doesn't really say that a person is barred from holding public office like the presidency for anything else. Conviction of a crime? It's really not clear. it seems like the best way to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president is exposing his conduct and let the will of the people prevail. Of course, when there are forces out there trying to push disinformation, it can be difficult for voters to ascertain what's true and fiction."
See the full conversation below:
How Trump could be blocked from the presidency www.youtube.com
Oliver is back — and he's destroying Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, Ted Cruz and the racist Republicans' CRT lies
February 21, 2022
John Oliver returned Sunday night to a new season of "Last Week Tonight," railing against the Republicans' latest lie that some law school idea is being taught to Kindergarteners.
He began with a smackdown of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who claimed at a right-wing conference that critical race theory was just as racist as the klansmen in the white sheets.
"I do not like that Ted Cruz man. I do not like him shouting klan," Oliver said in his own Dr. Seuss-style poem. "I do not like him in a room. I do not like him in Cancun. I do not like him playing ball. I do not like his face at all. I wish he'd lose his cushy job. That man Ted Cruz is a f*cking nob."
But the core of his message is that the helicopter parents suffering from white fragility are really nothing more than people who are sick of being called out on their racism.
He played one clip of a parent raging at school board meetings claiming that America wasn't racist anymore because it elected Barack Obama to the White House. Oliver noted it was an interesting claim because racists spent most of the campaign claiming he wasn't an American citizen and was actually a "secret Muslim."
"By now you probably know, it's a manufactured panic," Oliver explained. He walked through the founder of the anti-CRT campaign, who is actually an activist pushing "school choice." That movement comes from the white backlash from Brown v. Board of Education that decided segregated schools were a violation of the Constitution. Since then, racist activists have been pushing for tax-payer-funded education that protects their white children from being exposed to a person of color. As Oliver put it, it would be where they taught the Civil War like "antebellum fan fiction."
The host then brought up Glenn Youngkin who won the Virginia governor's race by promising he'd ban critical race theory. He then was forced to admit on live television that there's really no such thing as CRT in Virginia schools. Meanwhile, in multiple states, CRT laws have been passed that ban teaching, but some even go further. In Tennessee, for example, teachers can't teach anything that makes students upset or uncomfortable. That law is one lawsuit away from being destroyed after a parent complains that math is causing their child to feel bad. Another could sue a school because they feel that the C- their child got triggered them.
In Florida, they're taking it a step further, banning any talk about being gay. In Arizona, they're also mandating that teachers disclose the sexuality of a parent's child if they find out that they're LGBTQ, even if it means that the child could be hurt or abused.
But the best part of Oliver's takedown came when he showed a clip on the Fox network in which Tucker Carlson admitted he had no idea what CRT actually was.
"Well, I've never figured out what critical race theory is, to be totally honest with you, after a year of talking about it," Carlson said to Brit Hume, about railing against it for months."
According to Carlson, it's all about kids being taught "some races are morally superior to others that some are inherently sinful and some are inherently saintly, and that's immoral to teach that because it's wrong." In fact, that's not only what CRT isn't, it's what the anti-CRT laws effectively created.
Oliver closed by showing one of the Loudoun County, Virginia mothers, Patti Hidalgo Menders, who spoke to Showtime's "The Circus," and explained that some Black people just dress wrong and aren't respectful. She promised that she isn't a racist, though. A study revealed that Loudon County, Virginia, "it is shocking the extent to which students report the use of the N-word."
"And I think as a society we've now agreed that white people should not be using the N-word a 'shocking' number of times, unless that is, that they have a lucrative podcast deal with Spotify," Oliver said.
See the epic video below:
Critical Race Theory: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) youtu.be
The clock has run out for Donald Trump: ex-deputy attorney general
February 20, 2022
Former deputy Attorney General Harry Litman estimated that former President Donald Trump will likely be forced into a deposition in about 30 days. That takes into account Trump will demand the Supreme Court rescue him, which Litman doesn't think is possible.
Discussing the New York civil case, Litman explained that past playbooks by Trump don't appear to be working as he works to escape accountability for his company.
"He has 21 days to sit for the deposition," Litman told MSNBC. And "14 days for him and Don Jr. and Ivanka to turn over documents. He can appeal, but he has no real legal claim. I think the New York court will make very quick work of it. Even if he tries the Supreme Court. It will make quick work of it. In the past, he's been able to exploit Congress's short timeline and sort of play out the clock. I don't think he has it here. Within 30 days or so, he's looking at sitting down to a closed deposition. As you say, now, of course, he has a silver bullet. He can take the Fifth Amendment, and I think he probably will. But, it's a body blow for him of course. And a made-to-order sort of commercial — since he's said that only guilty people take it. And it can really hurt him in the actual civil trial that the AG of New York may be doing. They can draw an adverse inference, and say to the jury, 'You can assume what he would have said had he not taken the Fifth,' [which] would have been bad for him. These are all new sets of development. His old playbook doesn't fit."
When speaking to Trump biographer Tim O'Brien, MSNBC host Katie Phang noted that Trump has recently pitched the Saudis to host a golf tournament at one of his properties. O'Brien called it a "raw national security conflict."
"If he runs for president again in 2024, and he's helped over this financial hurdle right now through back-door aid from the Saudis. That's a real problem," he explained. "I think the mere fact that he is going in the business with them, invites a review of everything he did for the Saudis when he was president. And the conflict it sets up for him running again. Of course, he's under enormous financial pressure."
O'Brien notes that Trump's accounting firm left him last week, there are legal problems mounting for the Inauguration committee and Trump lost an appeal to dodge a subpoena in New York. Meanwhile, on the business side, Trump has nearly $600 million of debt coming due over the next few years. That will cause problems as he looks for banks that can loan him money for new projects. It might be another reason he's reaching out to the Saudis because he'll be forced to ask privately for money in the future.
"People are used to saying that Trump has nine lives," O'Brien continued. "He seems to get through every kind of legal scrutiny that is visited upon him. I think the real thing to remember is he's never been under the microscope with very well-resourced and aggressive prosecutors like you have in the New York state attorney general office, the Manhattan district attorney's office — and by the way in Georgia — and so, he's got the twin legal nightmares and business nightmares floating around him at the same time. And his playbook hasn't really — he doesn't have anything in his playbook to work through here."
He recalled their early 2000s lawsuit in which the accounting firm the Mazars didn't take O'Brien's reporting seriously. Now that law enforcement has confirmed the information, the Mazars were quick to cut the cord.
"I suspect when he testifies he will take the Fifth," O'Brien continued. "Eric took the fifth hundred of times. I imagine his father and sister and brother will do the same. In a civil court, taking the Fifth can be put in front of the jury as admissible. And it doesn't look good in a civil case. And he has the criminal case to contend with."
See the full discussion below:
Tim O'Brien and Harry Litman on Trump's future www.youtube.com
