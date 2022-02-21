In Pictures: Hong Kong cracks down on domestic worker gatherings after Lam vowed ‘no mercy’ on Covid rule-breaking

The authorities stepped up patrols and cracked down on public gatherings over the legal limit of two during the weekend. The joint-departmental enforcement operation came as Chief Executive Carrie Lam vowed “no mercy” on Friday for those breaching Covid-19 social distancing rules. Officers cleared some 30 foreign domestic workers gathered in pairs on Sunday from a Central underpass, according to InMedia. Around five plainclothes police officers asked them the leave after orange tape was placed around the area. Police told InMedia that the domestic workers had gathered in groups of two, but had...