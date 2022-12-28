In surprise interview Bill Cosby announces plans to tour in 2023

Attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, and Bill Cosby speak outside of Bill Cosby's home on June 30, 2021, in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania. - Michael Abbott/Getty Images North America/TNS
Bill Cosby, having been released from prison after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court reversed his conviction, is planning a comeback tour. “When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be,” the 85-year-old performer said in an impromptu radio interview on “WGH Talk” with Scott Spears, after answering “yes” to the question of whether he’d tour again. Cosby served three years in prison after his April 2018 conviction on a criminal sex assault charge, before being released in 2021 after the verdict was overturned by the Pennsylvani...