In their first call, Biden presses Putin on Navalny arrest, cyberattacks, bounties on US troops
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. - Getty Images/New York Daily News/TNS

President Biden confronted Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Tuesday about his government’s arrest of political rival Alexei Navalny and a range of other hot-button issues, including the Kremlin’s alleged cyberattack on U.S. federal agencies and plot to assassinate American soldiers overseas, according to the White House. Seeking to make a sharp break with former President Donald Trump’s cordial relationship with Putin, Biden turned up the heat on the Russian president during their first call since his inauguration last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. “He called Pres...