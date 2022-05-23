Biden endorses Japan's plan to beef up its defenses

By Trevor Hunnicutt TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday endorsed Japan's plan to beef up its defence capabilities as he and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida committed to working closely to counter China's growing influence in Asia. Biden, on his first trip to Asia since taking office, is visiting the region as concern grows about China's assertiveness and reach across security and supply chains. The U.S. president commended Kishida's determination to strengthen Japan's defence capabilities, the White House said in a statement following their meeting. The two leaders committed to w...