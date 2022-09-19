In Westminster Abbey, deafening sound of silence to honour Queen Elizabeth

By Michael Holden WESTMINSTER ABBEY, London (Reuters) - After the final notes of the poignant Last Post trumpet fanfare echoed around the vaulted ceilings of London's Westminster Abbey, a deep silence pervaded the majestic gothic cathedral. In the building where for a thousand years the monarchs of England and later Britain have been crowned, buried and married, presidents, prime ministers, kings, queens, sultans and an emperor stood still, heads bowed. World leaders and dignitaries from about 200 countries and territories, some openly hostile to each other, united briefly for two minutes of s...
Colorado GOP governor candidate Heidi Ganahl affirms Biden was ‘legally’ elected
September 19, 2022
Heidi Ganahl, the Republican candidate running for Colorado governor, answered “yes” when asked during a candidate forum Saturday if she believes President Joe Biden was “legally elected.”
Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent, had long avoided questions during her campaign about whether she agrees with former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from him. She has expressed support for a Colorado-based activist group that promotes election conspiracy theories, and she chose as her running mate Danny Moore, who has previously said that the election was stolen.
Moore also participated in the Saturday forum, and, in a reversal, he also answered “yes” to the question of whether Biden was legally elected.
The Saturday event was the first annual Rocky Mountain NAACP Colorado Montana Wyoming State-Area Conference Bipartisan Candidate Forum. Various candidates for local, state and federal office participated. It took place at the True Light Baptist Church in Denver and was moderated by Veronica Bell and Pastor Paul Burleson.
Many of the topics discussed were of particular interest to Black and other non-white voters. Burleson asked a later panel of candidates that included state Rep. Iman Jodeh, a Democrat from Aurora and the first Muslim in the Coloardo Legislature, about rising white nationalism in America.
“I think in the wake of MAGA, in the wake of even our own unfortunate congressional member Lauren Boebert, these folks have given people permission to act out, and sometimes violently, towards minority communities,” Jodeh said. “It is an experience, and a lived experience, of all people of color.”
Last year, a video circulated that showed Boebert, who represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, make a suicide-bomber joke about U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who is Muslim.
“Every time a racist trope has happened from our government or in our communities, it’s essentially giving those supporters permission to say, ‘OK, if they think this, I’m going to act out on that belief,’ and sometimes, if not often, it is violently,” Jodeh said.
Burleson asked candidates if they support reparations for Black Americans, which has been proposed as a way to repair the loss of opportunity and wealth that resulted from slavery and systemic racism that continues today.
“Yes, period, hard stop,” Jodeh said. “I think that African Americans in America sit at a junction of saying, how can we set the tone for how marginalized people, how oppressed people should move forward in their lives, and quite frankly, how the oppressor, pay for what they’ve done, figuratively and literally.”
Jodeh represents House District 41. Her Republican opponent, Stephanie Hancock, who is Black, expressed doubt about reparations. “At the end of the day, who’s going to pay for it,” she said.
Democratic candidates are favored in the district by 31 percentage points, according to a nonpartisan analysis by state redistricting staff last year.
Rep. Iman Jodeh, a Democrat from Aurora, speaks during the Rocky Mountain NAACP Colorado Montana Wyoming State-Area Conference Bipartisan Candidate Forum, which took place at the True Light Baptist Church in Denver on Sept. 17, 2022. State Rep. Mike Weissman, also a Democrat from Aurora, listens. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline)
Abortion access
When candidates were asked what they would do for Black Coloradans, Hancock said, “It’s important for us in the Black community, and all communities, not to wait for the government to give you a handout, because it’s not coming. You need to step up and step out on your own, that’s the way I’ve lived my life … My commitment, being a Black person, to the Black community, is to continue being Black and continue to help be a voice and be a lighthouse in a dark place.”
She added, “As long as we continue to stay fractured and separate then the enemy wins, and we have to beat the enemy back by working together.”
In response to a question — “Do you believe that a woman should be able to make her own health care decisions?” — implicitly about access to abortion, Ganahl said, “Absolutely, I’ve supported women throughout my life,” but she did not specifically address abortion.
Ganahl left the forum early to attend another event, but when asked about abortion access in Colorado by a Newsline reporter after he participated in the forum, Moore did address the subject.
“I say put it on the ballot,” Moore said. “Let the people have an opportunity to vote on what they believe the right abortion law should be, and let’s see what they say. Right now, they haven’t been asked.”
He declined to say what he personally thinks the law should say.
The Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v. Wade, which federally guaranteed the right to get an abortion. Democrats in the Colorado Legislature this year passed, and the governor signed, the Reproductive Health Equity Act, which ensures abortion access in Colorado. A future Republican majority in the Legislature could repeal that law.
State Rep. Mike Weissman, a Democrat from Aurora, who participated in the panel with Jodeh, said abortion access in the state is still vulnerable as long as the protections are merely statutory.
“It deserves to be in the Colorado Constitution,” he said. “I believe that abortion rights advocates will bring forward a measure in 2024 to protect this right in the Constitution. I look forward to supporting that.”
Colorado Newsline is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Colorado Newsline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Quentin Young for questions: info@coloradonewsline.com. Follow Colorado Newsline on Facebook and Twitter.
Watch: Brooklyn pastor arrested after clashing with woman during sermon
September 19, 2022
A fight between a Brooklyn pastor and a churchgoer ended with both in handcuffs after the pastor was reportedly confronted by a woman during his sermon.
According to the New York Daily News, Bishop Lamor Whitehead was arrested on Sunday along with Tarsha Howard after the two exchanged words during the pastor's service. While Whitehead was eventually released, he said that he was angry with how the NYPD treated him.
“They lock me up in front of my children, in front of my wife, in front of my church,” Whitehead told the Daily News. “They publicly embarrassed me and then they drop all the charges after two hours and apologize to me.”
Police said that the incident began when Howard, along with another woman, entered his church, the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministry, and sat down.
IN OTHER NEWS: Georgia school bus driver arrested after pushing Black students who he allegedly told to sit in the back
Whitehead offered the women a chance to come up and preach, when the situation reportedly spiraled out of control. On a live stream of the sermon on Facebook, Howard can be heard yelling and screaming at Whitehead, and is seen running towards the front of the church, where the pastor was with his wife and child. Whitehead can then be seen grabbing the woman around the neck.
“She came in the middle aisle and just [started] cussing me out, calling me all types of names, calling me all types of things,” Whitehead told the Daily News. "She went toward my wife and that’s when I grabbed her. I grabbed her and took her out of my church."
Howard was charged with trespassing and disruption of a religious service, but Whitehead was also arrested, and reportedly told that he would be charged with assault. However, he was soon released when police realized what had happened.
“All I want to do is preach the word of God and I end up in prison,” Whitehead said. “They treated me like a criminal. They had me in a cell with someone with felony charges and let me out. It’s not going to stop here. If I was a rabbi, if I was a Catholic priest, they would have never done this.”
The incident comes just months after Whitehead was robbed at gunpoint, and he claimed that the women had been acting similarly to the robbers when they arrived.
Watch video below or at this link.
Flashy NYC Pastor Bishop Whitehead Grabs Woman & Kicks Her Out Of Church www.youtube.com
Georgia school bus driver arrested after pushing Black students who he allegedly told to sit in the back
September 19, 2022
A Georgia school bus driver has been arrested and charged after he was caught on video pushing two students during a confrontation, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.
James O’Neil, a 20-year bus driver for the Morgan County Charter School System, was charged with two counts of simple battery over the incident which took place on Sept. 9. He was fired after the video was uploaded by a student and went viral.
“The investigation resulted in the arrest of James O’Neil on two counts of simple battery,” said Morgan County Chief Deputy Keith Howard. “While this was not a complex investigation, it was complicated by the allegation that the incident was perceived as being racially motivated.”
The parents of the two students, who are siblings ages six and 10, say the incident was racially motivated and that O’Neil has had problems with the children in the past. Nene and Blake Carter, who are Black, have pulled their children out of the school district after the incident.
IN OTHER NEWS: Trump flips out on FBI after return to Mar-a-Lago
The controversy all began on Friday, Sept. 9, when Morgan County students from the primary school began boarding the bus for the ride home.
Nene Carter says O’Neil allegedly told her six-year-old son to sit in the back of the bus, despite the fact that primary school students usually sit in the front of the bus with their age group.
The video shows O’Neil standing over the crying child while pushing the him back into his seat near the front of the bus. The 10-year-old sister then shouts, “Stop pushing my brother."
“Shut your mouth,” the bus driver says to the girl as he continues pushing the little boy and then appears to put his hands on the girl, who tells him to “get your hands off” when the bus driver suddenly pushes her, causing the her to stumble backwards. O’Neil then says to her, “What a pain in the neck you guys are. Get back there.”
READ: GOP lawmakers ask Merrick Garland to give special counsel authority to prosecutor in Hunter Biden probe
Carter said shed believes O’Neil was only terminated because the video went viral.
“We feel like he was terminated because the story got more coverage than the Morgan County Charter School System would have liked,” said Carter. “It was rumored that they were just going to send him to be retrained.”
Watch video, courtesy of Fox 5 Atlanta, below or at this link.
Parent outraged by video of bus driver altercation www.youtube.com
