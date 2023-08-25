Inactive teenagers more likely to show later signs of heart damage

Even as a teenagers, our lifestyles can influence our likelihood of getting a heart attack later in life, scientists now believe. Karl-Josef Hildenbrand / dpa
Parents should limit the amount of time children spend on social media and video games, researchers have said, after a new study found inactive teenagers are more likely to have signs of heart damage when they are young adults.
Academics said that this heart damage could be setting the stage for heart attacks and strokes in later life.
Even children who have a normal weight were still at risk, experts found. In the new study 766 British youngsters were tracked for 13 years. Sitting time was assessed using smartwatches with an activity tracker for seven days.