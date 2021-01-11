Ivanka Trump mocked for saying she will attend inauguration to save her ‘promising political career’

— Tim Miller (@Timodc) <a href="https://twitter.com/Timodc/status/1348764815934717953?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 11, 2021</a></blockquote>
<p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ivanka attempting to attend Joe Biden's inauguration <a href="https://t.co/xYxlOBbDFh">pic.twitter.com/xYxlOBbDFh</a></p>
— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) <a href="https://twitter.com/AdamBlickstein/status/1348766049370566657?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 11, 2021</a></blockquote>
<p dir="ltr" lang="en">Who else remembers Crimestress Ivanka labeling the MAGA terrorists who attacked the US Capitol as a bunch of “Patriots?” I do. ✋</p>
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRickyDavila/status/1348767744955596804?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 11, 2021</a></blockquote>
<p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ivanka has a promising political career in the same way that I have a promising future in Olympic wrestling.</p>
— The Return of the Cactus Pupper (@TheBlazingStar1) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheBlazingStar1/status/1348764879834923008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 11, 2021</a></blockquote>
<p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ivanka, who called the rioters "American patriots" reportedly plans to attend the Inauguration, leading to the questions:
1) WHO ASKED HER TO?
2) Will she be carrying a confederate flag?
3) If anyone can figure out what her job was, can she be impeached?
4) Will she boo herself? <a href="https://t.co/EJa454Ya7t">pic.twitter.com/EJa454Ya7t</a></p>
— Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) <a href="https://twitter.com/PaulRudnickNY/status/1348763409353945092?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 11, 2021</a></blockquote>
<p dir="ltr" lang="en">Little Donnie despot’s daughter wants you to forget all about that whole insurrection thing.
Not a chance, Ivanka.<a href="https://t.co/DTUzo6UIh6">https://t.co/DTUzo6UIh6</a></p>
— Kaz Weida (@kazweida) <a href="https://twitter.com/kazweida/status/1348761435019440128?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 11, 2021</a></blockquote>
<p dir="ltr" lang="en">Dear <a href="https://twitter.com/IvankaTrump?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IvankaTrump</a>
Please do not attend the inauguration.
Thank you,
The Americans 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/zK1bVXckj7">https://t.co/zK1bVXckj7</a></p>
— ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) <a href="https://twitter.com/riotwomennn/status/1348758658113544194?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 11, 2021</a></blockquote>
<p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ivanka is a wired terrorist in high heels and has been a willing participant in every ounce of all the fuckery in the last 4 yrs. She is her father, with maybe less crass, but same self serving, manipulative, dangerous agenda. A wolf in designer clothing. Her inclusion is gross. <a href="https://t.co/9PCReGEUtd">https://t.co/9PCReGEUtd</a></p>
— Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) <a href="https://twitter.com/NancyLeeGrahn/status/1348765000098201602?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 11, 2021</a></blockquote>
