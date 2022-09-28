Incels exhibit reduced psychological well-being and a greater tendency for interpersonal victimhood, study finds

To date, little research has studied incels – involuntary celibates – which describes men who identify around their inability to form sexual or romantic relationships. A study published in Evolutionary Psychological Science provides some of the earliest data, based on primary responses from self-identified incels, reporting that this community represents an “at risk” group for mental health interventions. “Many people wrongfully assume that culture and evolution are conflicting explanations for human behavior – the wrongful assumption that a behavior is either innate or it is learned,” explain...
Trump dismissed worries about sharing classified materials because he wanted to show off the 'sexy parts': new book
September 28, 2022
According to a report from the Washington Post on Maggie Haberman's book on Donald Trump, "Confidence Man," Donald Trump's lack of seriousness about classified materials -- as evidenced by his whisking boxes of them away to his Mar-a-Lago resort after he left office -- was on display while he was still president.
According to the book, the former president laughed off concerns from close aides after he proposed working with the Russians on internet hacking concerns and appalled national security officials when he wanted to tweet out a picture of a facility of interest in Iran because he got a kick out of the details in the photo.
According to the Post's Josh Dawsey, "The book shows Trump frequently praising Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, for his strength and even 'laughing' when aides grew mad that he tweeted a proposal for a joint cyber unit with Russia that would have 'effectively let the Russians into the U.S. investigations of hacking,”'" according to Haberman.
As for the highly secret photos, Haberman claimed the former president was dismissive of concerns by the intel community that he might be revealing too much if he shared the pictures with the entire world.
With Dawsey writing, "Trump shows his lack of care about classified markings. Aides tried to stop Trump from tweeting a photo of an Iranian facility until they could remove classified details, Haberman writes. But he liked how the image looked and proceeded, he quotes Haberman reporting Trump stated, “If you take out the classification, that’s the sexy part.”
Watch: Texas man blurts out racial slur at homeowner while claiming to sell solar panels
September 28, 2022
On Wednesday, ABC13 reported that what appeared to be a solar panel sales pitch in the Acres Homes neighborhood of Houston, Texas went off the rails immediately as the salesman blurted out the N-word for no apparent reason.
"ABC13 blurred the face of the man who used the slur because he is not facing charges. A Harris County investigator said what he did was ignorant and racist, but not illegal," reported Briana Conner. "A doorbell camera captured a man who described himself as a neighbor and solar panel salesman making an introduction. 'We do solar around here, and we're just coming around talking to n*****s. Sorry, dude. Neighbors. I apologize,' he said."
The homeowner, identified only as Michael, said, "In order for me to not feel the way I wanted to feel and do the things I wanted to do, I just had to separate myself and walk away from that situation, because that's my house."
Making matters stranger, there appears to be little evidence the man in question was actually affiliated with the solar installation company he claimed he was — and the company denies it.
"Aside from the question of intention, Michael said he wondered why the man said his name was Fernando, he lived a few doors down, and worked for Pink Energy," said the report. "Pink Energy sent ABC13 a statement: 'Pink Energy does not comment on the activities of other companies' employees. The shirt he is wearing is not a Pink Energy shirt and appears to have another company name on it. The individual in the video does not and has never worked for Pink Energy.'"
Racial slur incidents around the country have attracted intense scrutiny. In Florida last week, a commercial landlord got caught in a racist rant against a former NFL player who wanted the facilities tested for mold.
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles on eve of Kamala Harris trip
September 28, 2022
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday, Seoul's military said, just days after Pyongyang's last test and ahead of a visit to South Korea by US Vice President Kamala Harris.
The launches, part of a record-breaking blitz of weapons tests this year by North Korea, came after Seoul's spy agency warned that Pyongyang was close to conducting another nuclear test.
South Korea's military said it had "detected two short-range ballistic missiles fired from the Sunan area in Pyongyang".
The missiles flew "around 360 kilometres (223 miles) at an altitude of 30 kilometres at the speed of Mach 6", Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, adding that it was analysing the details of the launches.
"Our military has reinforced monitoring and surveillance and is maintaining utmost readiness in close coordination with the United States," it added.
Japan also confirmed the launches, with deputy defence minister Toshiro Ino saying North Korea's recent spate of missile tests were "unprecedented" in frequency.
"The repeated missile launches cannot be tolerated," he said.
The latest launch comes after North Korea test-fired a short-range ballistic missile on Sunday.
Harris is due to arrive in Seoul on Thursday for a brief visit, during which she will go to the heavily fortified border between North and South Korea.
The White House has said Harris' trip, which follows a visit to Japan, intends to underscore the importance of the alliance with Seoul.
Washington is Seoul's key security ally and stations about 28,500 troops in South Korea to help protect it from the North.
Last week the nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan conducted joint drills with South Korea's navy in waters off the Korean peninsula.
Under Seoul's hawkish new President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, the two countries have boosted joint exercises, which they insist are purely defensive -- but North Korea sees them as rehearsals for an invasion.
'Harbinger'
South Korean and US officials have been warning for months that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is preparing to conduct another nuclear test.
Earlier Wednesday, Seoul's spy agency said Pyongyang appeared to have completed "a third tunnel at its Punggye-ri nuclear site", MP Yoo Sang-bum told reporters after a briefing from Seoul's National Intelligence Service.
Pyongyang is likely to choose the window between "China's upcoming Communist Party Congress on October 16 and the midterm elections in the United States on November 7" for its next nuclear test, Yoo said.
North Korea, which is under multiple UN sanctions for its weapons programmes, typically seeks to maximise the geopolitical impact of its tests with careful timing.
The isolated regime has tested nuclear weapons six times since 2006. Its last and most powerful one in 2017 -- which Pyongyang claimed was a hydrogen bomb -- had an estimated yield of 250 kilotons.
Seoul has also detected signs the North is preparing to fire a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), the president's office said Saturday, a weapon Pyongyang last tested in May.
"Today's launch makes it clear the North is attempting to gain an upper hand on the peninsula with a nuclear arsenal at its disposal," Kim Jong-dae of the Yonsei Institute for North Korean Studies told AFP.
The repeated tests are "a harbinger of Pyongyang's aggressive posturing to come next month -- with missile launches and a possible nuclear test", he said.
