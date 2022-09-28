Incels exhibit reduced psychological well-being and a greater tendency for interpersonal victimhood, study finds

According to the Post's Josh Dawsey, "The book shows Trump frequently praising Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, for his strength and even 'laughing' when aides grew mad that he tweeted a proposal for a joint cyber unit with Russia that would have 'effectively let the Russians into the U.S. investigations of hacking,”'" according to Haberman.

As for the highly secret photos, Haberman claimed the former president was dismissive of concerns by the intel community that he might be revealing too much if he shared the pictures with the entire world.

With Dawsey writing, "Trump shows his lack of care about classified markings. Aides tried to stop Trump from tweeting a photo of an Iranian facility until they could remove classified details, Haberman writes. But he liked how the image looked and proceeded, he quotes Haberman reporting Trump stated, “If you take out the classification, that’s the sexy part.”

