Incels exhibit reduced psychological well-being and a greater tendency for interpersonal victimhood, study finds

To date, little research has studied incels – involuntary celibates – which describes men who identify around their inability to form sexual or romantic relationships. A study published in Evolutionary Psychological Science provides some of the earliest data, based on primary responses from self-identified incels, reporting that this community represents an “at risk” group for mental health interventions. “Many people wrongfully assume that culture and evolution are conflicting explanations for human behavior – the wrongful assumption that a behavior is either innate or it is learned,” explain...

