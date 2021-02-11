India, China agree to pull back troops from disputed Himalayan lake

By Sanjeev Miglani NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India and China have agreed to pull back troops from a bitterly contested lake area high in the western Himalayas, the Indian defence minister said on Thursday, in a breakthrough after a months-long standoff on the disputed border. Rajnath Singh told parliament the accord over Pangong Tso, a glacial lake at 14,000 ft (4,270 metres), had been reached after several rounds of talks between military commanders and diplomats from the nuclear-armed neighbours. "Our sustained talks with China have led to agreement on disengagement on the north and south banks ...
Norwegian university delivers epic response to Will Ferrell's Super Bowl ad
February 11, 2021
In a Super Bowl commercial promoting electric vehicles, American comedian Will Ferrell noted that per-capita sales of such automobiles are higher in Norway than in the U.S., and a university in the Scandinavian country responded with a humorous skit about tuition, renewable energy development, and more that doubles as a short primer on the benefits of living in a social democracy.
For those who skipped the Super Bowl, here's the original General Motors ad starring Ferrell:
<iframe src="https://uw-media.usatoday.com/embed/video/4410773001?placement=snow-embed" title="USATODAY-Embed Player"></iframe> <p>Watch the response featuring Sunniva Whittaker, rector of the University of Agder in Norway, who says, "The Americans are coming, and Will Ferrell does not look happy."</p><p>"We have to make a public apology, and we have to get rid of anything else that might make Will envy us in any way," she continues. "If he gets so annoyed about our electric vehicles, I can't imagine how he'd react to all the other stuff."</p> <iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?creatorScreenName=commondreams&creatorUserId=14296273&dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1358043788535562244&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.commondreams.org%2Fnews%2F2021%2F02%2F10%2Fnods-countrys-free-tuition-and-paid-maternity-leave-norwegian-university-delivers&siteScreenName=commondreams&siteUserId=14296273&theme=light&widgetsVersion=889aa01%3A1612811843556&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 498px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe> <p>"I pay tuition!" recites a confused exchange student, as Whittaker nods approvingly. "But I don't pay tuition," the student later admits. "Education in Norway is free, even for us Americans!"</p><p>"Well I know that," Whittaker says, "but Will Ferrell does not have to know."</p><p>This dynamic is repeated twice more: first, when Whittaker brushes aside a student who asks the rector about the university's research on using hydropower to recycle and reuse electric vehicle batteries; and then, when a student calls Whittaker to tell the rector that she'll see her again following a one-year paid maternity leave.</p><p>"If you want to become the number one country in the world when it comes to electric vehicles," Whittaker concludes, addressing the United States, "we won't stand in your way. We'll even help you, and co-create the knowledge you need."</p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
'Shameful' : Fox News blasted for cutting away from Senate trial as shocking footage emerges
February 11, 2021
As other networks airing Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial on Wednesday showed chilling new video footage of the deadly January 6 mob attack on the U.S. Capitol incited by the former president, Fox News opted to cut away to cover different stories.
Even the fiercely pro-Trump One America Network aired Trump's trial. Fox, however, decided to run segments on stories including Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban's decision to forego the national anthem at his NBA team's home games, and the viral video of a Texas attorney's "I'm not a cat" Zoom courtroom filter fail.
<p><em>Fox</em>'s decision to cut away from the trial was lambasted as "fucking shameful."</p> <iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?creatorScreenName=commondreams&creatorUserId=14296273&dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1359636866149064704&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.commondreams.org%2Fnews%2F2021%2F02%2F10%2Fshameful-fox-news-cuts-away-senate-trial-shocking-footage-emerges&siteScreenName=commondreams&siteUserId=14296273&theme=light&widgetsVersion=889aa01%3A1612811843556&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 571px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe> <iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?creatorScreenName=commondreams&creatorUserId=14296273&dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1359630925693415429&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.commondreams.org%2Fnews%2F2021%2F02%2F10%2Fshameful-fox-news-cuts-away-senate-trial-shocking-footage-emerges&siteScreenName=commondreams&siteUserId=14296273&theme=light&widgetsVersion=889aa01%3A1612811843556&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 296px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe> <iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?creatorScreenName=commondreams&creatorUserId=14296273&dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-2&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1359629332646395906&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.commondreams.org%2Fnews%2F2021%2F02%2F10%2Fshameful-fox-news-cuts-away-senate-trial-shocking-footage-emerges&siteScreenName=commondreams&siteUserId=14296273&theme=light&widgetsVersion=889aa01%3A1612811843556&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 287px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe> <p>What <em>Fox</em> didn't show was all of the dramatic testimony from House impeachment manager Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), who introduced new video evidence showing lawmakers narrowly escaping the violent mob of Trump supporters as they overran the Capitol, as well as additional footage—some of it previously unreleased—of the MAGA mob breaking into the building and violently attacking police officers. </p><p> <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/news/embedded-video/mmvo100825669646"></iframe></p><p>Swalwell recalled the terror and uncertainty that swept over lawmakers as the mob closed in on the House chamber. </p><p>"I sent a text message to my wife," he said. "I love you and the babies. Please hug them for me."</p><p>"I imagine many of you sent a similar message," the California Democrat told his colleagues. </p><p>As impeachment manager Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbukVhEih58&feature=emb_logo" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">powerfully did before him</a>, Swalwell directly linked the deadly insurrection to Trump's "stolen election" lie and inciteful tweets and remarks before and during the Capitol attack. </p><p> <iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rbukVhEih58"></iframe></p><p>"He repeatedly, over months, told them to fight for a specific purpose," Swalwell said of the former president. "He told them their victory was stolen, the election was rigged, and their patriotic duty was to fight to 'stop the steal.'"</p><p>"And when they were primed and angry and ready to fight," added Swalwell, "he escalated and channeled their rage with a call to arms: Show up on January 6, at the exact time the votes of the American people were being counted and certified, and then march to the Capitol and 'fight like hell.'"</p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
Here's how wacky state Republican Parties are getting as Trump continues to hold influence
February 11, 2021
As decisive as Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election was — Biden won 306 electoral votes and defeated then-President Donald Trump by more than 7 million in the popular vote — the Republican Party hasn't become any less Trumpian. That is especially true in individual states, where Republicans have been passing resolutions condemning anyone in the GOP who dares to criticize the former president.
But the wackiest resolution in recent weeks might be one in Oregon that describes the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building as a "false flag" operation — and that resolution, journalist Russell Berman stresses in an article published by The Atlantic this week, shows how Trumpified many Republicans continue to be at the state level.
<p>"In the view of the Oregon Republican Party, what transpired on Jan. 6 was not an insurrection — and the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol were not supporters of Donald Trump," Berman explains. "Rather, the uprising that the world witnessed that day was a 'false flag.' Its aim, according to the party, was to discredit Trump and 'advance the Democrat goal of seizing total power, in a frightening parallel to the February 1933 burning of the German Reichstag.'"</p><p>The claim that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building was a "false flag" has even been debunked by <a href="https://www.axios.com/trump-falsely-blames-antifa-for-capitol-riot-bab4943c-d465-4d05-ae36-1e8d1437f168.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy</a>. According to Axios reporter Jonathan Swan, McCarthy told Trump there was zero evidence of Antifa or any other left-wing activists attacking the Capitol — the rioters were clearly "MAGA."</p><p>The Oregon GOP's resolution was passed on Jan. 18 in a 12-2 vote. And that resolution, according to Berman, points to a larger debate among Republicans in Oregon and other states — one in which they are debating how Trumpified their party should be.</p><p>"Elected Republicans in Oregon were aghast that the state party's leadership would formally embrace an obvious falsehood about the Capitol riot and liken it to the Nazi takeover of Germany," Berman explains. "Days later, Christine Drazan, the Republican leader in the (Oregon) House of Representatives, secured the support of her entire caucus for a statement repudiating the resolution. At the heart of Oregon's intra-party feud is a deepening divide over Trump and whether the former president should remain the de facto leader of the GOP. That fight is playing out in states across the country."</p><p>Recently, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey have all been attacked by fellow Republicans at the state level for being insufficiently Trumpian.</p><p>Oregon, like California to the south and Washington to the north, is very much a blue state. The last Republican to carry Oregon in a presidential election was <a href="https://www.270towin.com/states/Oregon" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Ronald Reagan in 1984</a>. But instead of moving more to the center, Berman points out, the Oregon GOP is moving more to the right.</p><p>Tracy Honl, vice chair of the Oregon Republican Party, believes the GOP has become too marginal in her state — and fears that the type of resolution passed on Jan. 18 will only make things worse.</p><p>Honl told The Atlantic, "We don't have enough Republicans…. We have to reach out to these others, to find our common ground to win them over. But this resolution — unfortunately, this turns those very people off."</p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
