India, China agree to pull back troops from disputed Himalayan lake

By Sanjeev Miglani NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India and China have agreed to pull back troops from a bitterly contested lake area high in the western Himalayas, the Indian defence minister said on Thursday, in a breakthrough after a months-long standoff on the disputed border. Rajnath Singh told parliament the accord over Pangong Tso, a glacial lake at 14,000 ft (4,270 metres), had been reached after several rounds of talks between military commanders and diplomats from the nuclear-armed neighbours. "Our sustained talks with China have led to agreement on disengagement on the north and south banks ...