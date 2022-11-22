Indonesian rescue workers race to find victims of deadly quake

By Johan Purnomo and Tommy Adriansyah CIANJUR, Indonesia (Reuters) -Indonesian rescue workers were racing on Tuesday to reach people still trapped in rubble a day after an earthquake devastated a West Java town, killing at least 162 people and injuring hundreds, as officials warned the death toll may rise. The epicentre of the shallow 5.6-magnitude quake hit on land close to the town of Cianjur in a mountainous area of Indonesia's most populous province. The tremor on Monday afternoon prompted panicked residents to flee onto the streets as buildings collapsed. Many of the fatalities were cause...