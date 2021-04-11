Indonesian president orders Java rescue efforts after quake kills 8

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Sunday ordered swift rescue and relief efforts after eight people died in an earthquake that hit off southern Java island. Three others were badly injured in Saturday's magnitude-5.9 quake and more than 1,180 buildings were damaged, most of them slightly, the disaster agency BNPB said. Some houses were flattened, images in Indonesian media showed. Two shelters for the displaced have been set up in the town of Lumajang. All of the casualties were reported in 15 districts and cities in East Java, the closest province to the epicentre of the...