‘Inevitable’: Trump mocked for throwing Ivanka ‘under the bus’ after her Jan. 6 Committee interview airs on national TV
President Donald Trump, joined by First Daughter Ivanka Trump. (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

Donald Trump, the former president who appears to be the target of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, is being mocked and criticized Friday after appearing to denigrate his own daughter.

A portion of Ivanka Trump's videotaped interview with the committee's investigators was aired during Thursday night's primetime hearing. In it, the former president's daughter is asked how she felt when then-Attorney General Bill Barr said Trump lost the election and the DOJ had found no fraud sufficient to change the results.

"It affected my perspective. I respect Attorney General Barr. So I accepted what he said -- was saying."

Trump lashed out, both denigrating and appearing to try to cover for his own daughter, saying she "had long since checked out."

"Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results," Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!)."

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, now an MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst tweeted a one-word response to Trump lashing out: "Inevitable."

Law professor Anthony Michael Kreis:

Others had similar responses.

Video