‘Inevitable’: Trump mocked for throwing Ivanka ‘under the bus’ after her Jan. 6 Committee interview airs on national TV

Donald Trump, the former president who appears to be the target of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, is being mocked and criticized Friday after appearing to denigrate his own daughter.

A portion of Ivanka Trump's videotaped interview with the committee's investigators was aired during Thursday night's primetime hearing. In it, the former president's daughter is asked how she felt when then-Attorney General Bill Barr said Trump lost the election and the DOJ had found no fraud sufficient to change the results.

"It affected my perspective. I respect Attorney General Barr. So I accepted what he said -- was saying."

Rep. Liz Cheney plays part of Ivanka Trump's testimony in Jan. 6 public hearing. In the clip, Trump claims she accepted that the Justice Dept. and AG Barr had not found voter fraud sufficient to affect the 2020 election. https://t.co/RdYLvfum24 pic.twitter.com/vJ8cbyfbLl

— MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 10, 2022

Trump lashed out, both denigrating and appearing to try to cover for his own daughter, saying she "had long since checked out."

"Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results," Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!)."

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, now an MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst tweeted a one-word response to Trump lashing out: "Inevitable."

Law professor Anthony Michael Kreis:

"My daughter is so respectful she committed perjury!" https://t.co/69b5VPjWtN

— Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) June 10, 2022

Others had similar responses.

“She had long since checked out.” 🙄 Can I please collect my bets now, that if it came down to two in the lifeboat, yes, TFG would throw the golden girl over, too?

— Melissa Jo Peltier (@MelissaJPeltier) June 10, 2022

Family values. Who can throw who under the bus harder

— 🌻Goblin Trash Panda 🇺🇦 (@IncRabid) June 10, 2022

"She had long since checked out..." In the end, he is loyal to no one, his daughter included.

— Always the Sun (@HelianthusMine) June 10, 2022

King Lear divides his kingdom among the two daughters who flatter him and banishes the third one who loves him. His eldest daughters both then reject him at their homes, so Lear goes mad and wanders through a storm. https://t.co/ZofMoJpjeR

— Mary Werblin,Esq. (@MaryWerblin) June 10, 2022

He threw his daughter under the bus too! What a POS https://t.co/BkBQoT1I8i

— Jeff 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@CntryB4Party) June 10, 2022

Ivanka is the Coffee Girl. https://t.co/I9Rdn5KYtG

— 𝕋𝕠𝕞 ℝ𝕖𝕤𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕤 𝔽𝕒𝕤𝕔𝕚𝕤𝕞! 🇺🇸 🌊🌊 (@tom_wellborn3) June 10, 2022

And there Ivanka goes..right under the bus. https://t.co/Y8dYrF9kKi

— thats_some_witch (@jen_inc) June 10, 2022

King Lear laments his daughter’s betrayal https://t.co/PipuWuwWKB

— Primary SZN 2022 (@TonyMoonbeam) June 10, 2022