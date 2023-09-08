Infamous neo-Nazi blog praises Mayor Adams’ claim that NYC is being ‘destroyed’ by migrant crisiss
New York City Mayor Eric Adams greets students and parents at Concourse Village Elementary School in the Bronx on Jan. 3, 2022. - Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams is receiving praise from some unsavory corners of the internet over his claim that the migrant crisis will “destroy” New York City. The Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi blog operated by notorious far right conspiracy theorist Andrew Anglin, published a post Friday that said Adams’ comments made him “based,” a phrase used in online chat forums to describe a proudly unfiltered person. The post went on to claim that Adams’ remarks were also “insightful.” Asked whether the mayor’s office wanted to distance itself from the Daily Stormer post, Adams spokeswoman Kayla Mamelak acc...