Influencer Andrew Tate charged with human trafficking in Romania
Romanian police arrested Andrew Tate (3rd L) is brother (R) and the two women late last year

Bucharest (AFP) - Influencer Andrew Tate, a self-described misogynist with a large online presence, was indicted in Romania on human trafficking and rape charges, officials said Tuesday. Tate's brother Tristan and two Romanian women were also charged in the case, which has drawn intense international attention. The defendants have been referred for trial but the timing of the next steps in the case was not immediately clear. Romania's anti-organised crime prosecution unit (DIICOT) alleged that the defendants set up a criminal organisation and sexually exploited several victims. The brothers de...