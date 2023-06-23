Influencer Andrew Tate to stay under house arrest, court rules

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Internet personality Andrew Tate will remain under house arrest in Romania for another 30 days from the end of June pending trial on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, a Bucharest court ruled on Friday. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Octav Ganea; Editing by Alan Charlish)
On Friday morning, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough took aim at Republicans who continue to support Donald Trump despite his legal woes and evidence that he compromised national security with his treatment of stolen top secret documents.
Expressing both his disappointment and anger with the lawmakers the former Republican lawmaker singled out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) who served next to him in the House for his cowardice in not standing up to the former president and his fans.
"Take Lindsey Graham," Scarborough told co-host Mika Brzezinski. "I came in in 1994 with Lindsey Graham. I considered Lindsey to be a friend of mine. Lindsey Graham, he supported Donald Trump through Donald Trump saying he wanted his attorney general to arrest Joe Biden and Joe Biden's family two weeks before the election. Supported him through all of that."
"Supported him through the first impeachment, where he held up money and defensive weapons to Ukraine, trying to get dirt on a political opponent," he continued. "Then on January 6th, January 7th, he opposed him. Then he was chased down in a national airport by three people and a hound dog and, suddenly, he went back to supporting the anti-democracy candidate."
'I think it is more than that," co-host Brzezinski interjected. "Knowing Donald Trump, it's more than that."
"No, it's not," Scarborough protested. "Everybody says it is more than that. It's not. It's not more than that. They're not scared of Donald Trump -- they're scared of their base. They're scared to be leaders. They're scared to stand up in a town hall meeting and tell people something that people may not want to hear; keep their head down and continue telling them that. They'll be surprised if they do that, what happens, but they never take that chance."
Swing-district Republicans seethe over far-right 'temper tantrums' that could endanger their jobs
June 23, 2023
A new report from CNN reveals that Republican lawmakers from swing districts are getting increasingly fed up with their colleagues' insistence on pushing them to vote right-wing messaging bills that have no chance of becoming law.
According to CNN, GOP hardliners such as Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) have been trying to force votes on measures such as impeaching President Joe Biden that would require the votes of Republicans from districts that Biden won in 2020 to pass.
One anonymous GOP member fumed to CNN that the MAGA Republicans are going outside of regular order to push their bills, which is a clear violation of a pledge they made to voters last year.
"All of a sudden they throw a temper tantrum and don’t care if it goes through the regular order process they fought for,” they said. “It’s becoming quite clear the hypocrisy.”
Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) also expressed skepticism about the political wisdom of focusing on impeaching Biden at this time.
"I am concerned,” he said. “One witch hunt for another witch hunt makes this place all about witch hunts. Meanwhile, the American public are focused putting food on the table, keeping their kids safe in schools, keeping inflation down. Real issues."
Boebert, however, isn't backing down in the slightest.
"If I don’t see accountability taking place with Joe Biden in a timely manner – and no, I don’t have a date, deadline – but if I see that this has been slow rolled and nothing is moving on it, then there’s always the option to bring up another privileged resolution and call to impeach Joe Biden," she said this week.
Trump faces prospect of $100 million judgment in new bout with E. Jean Carroll: legal expert
June 23, 2023
As Donald Trump and his lawyers head to court once again to face a second defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, he faces the very real prospect of a jury awarding her up to $100 million in punitive damages should a jury find in her favor.
According to a report from New York Times' Benjamin Weiser, Carroll's attorney is looking for a win and financial penalties at the outermost edge that will get the former president to cease smearing her client and that may come in the form of a massive punitive damage award.
The former president is already on the hook for $5 million from Carroll's previous lawsuit and her attorney is reportedly looking for a bigger payday after the former president launched another attack during his CNN town hall immediately afterward.
According to the Times' report, "Ms. Carroll’s complaint will be heard as part of a trial scheduled for January, stemming from verbal assaults he made against her in 2019. Ms. Carroll has said she lost her job as an advice columnist for Elle magazine after those attacks and is seeking at least $10 million in compensatory damages for harm to her reputation. After Mr. Trump’s recent CNN diatribe, she said she also wanted 'a very substantial punitive damages award' that would 'deter him from engaging in further defamation.'"
“What I do know is that Donald Trump cares a lot about money,” attorney Roberta Kaplan explained. “And here, the prospect that he could have to pay millions of dollars in punitive damages each time he defames E. Jean Carroll again has to weigh on his mind.”
The threat of those punitive damages could be the tipping point that keeps finally keeps Trump uncharacteristically quiet.
The Times is reporting that "Benjamin Zipursky, a Fordham Law School professor, said U.S. Supreme Court precedent has suggested that punitive damages should not exceed 10 times the compensatory damages. Using that as a guide, if Ms. Carroll obtained the $10 million in compensatory damages she seeks, a $100 million punitive damages award might be upheld.
Should Carroll prevail and win a massive punitive award, the former president may face the prospect of further humiliation, with the Times reporting that "Mr. Trump has a reputation for stiffing people who work for him, from laborers to lawyers. But plaintiffs who win money have leverage like liens on real estate and mandatory financial disclosures."
