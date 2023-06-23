Influencer Andrew Tate to stay under house arrest, court rules

On Friday morning, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough took aim at Republicans who continue to support Donald Trump despite his legal woes and evidence that he compromised national security with his treatment of stolen top secret documents.



Expressing both his disappointment and anger with the lawmakers the former Republican lawmaker singled out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) who served next to him in the House for his cowardice in not standing up to the former president and his fans.



"Take Lindsey Graham," Scarborough told co-host Mika Brzezinski. "I came in in 1994 with Lindsey Graham. I considered Lindsey to be a friend of mine. Lindsey Graham, he supported Donald Trump through Donald Trump saying he wanted his attorney general to arrest Joe Biden and Joe Biden's family two weeks before the election. Supported him through all of that."



"Supported him through the first impeachment, where he held up money and defensive weapons to Ukraine, trying to get dirt on a political opponent," he continued. "Then on January 6th, January 7th, he opposed him. Then he was chased down in a national airport by three people and a hound dog and, suddenly, he went back to supporting the anti-democracy candidate."

'I think it is more than that," co-host Brzezinski interjected. "Knowing Donald Trump, it's more than that."



"No, it's not," Scarborough protested. "Everybody says it is more than that. It's not. It's not more than that. They're not scared of Donald Trump -- they're scared of their base. They're scared to be leaders. They're scared to stand up in a town hall meeting and tell people something that people may not want to hear; keep their head down and continue telling them that. They'll be surprised if they do that, what happens, but they never take that chance."



