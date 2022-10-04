'Insanity': Texas newspaper blasts Republican Governor Greg Abbott
Greg Abbott speaking at FreePac, hosted by FreedomWorks, in Phoenix, Arizona in 2021. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

A Texas newspaper is calling out Gov. Greg Abbott (R) for his lack of accountability where his leadership flaws are concerned.

During his recent debate with Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, Abbott resorted to blaming President Joe Biden for many of the issues in his state.

Now, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram has released a report to remind Republican governor of his own timeline and shortcomings. The editorial board has received comments from other Texans who have weighed in with their take on the recent debates.

One of the glaring facts is that Abbott has been in office for two terms; eight years whereas Biden has not even been in office for one full presidential term.

Bonnie Hromcik of Benbrook, Texas insists some of the issues Abbott is blaming Biden for should have been addressed long before he took office following the 2020 presidential election.

"Biden has been president for only two years," Hromcik pointed out. "Abbott has been Texas governor for eight years, the same time Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton have been in office. If they could clear things up on the border, fix the power grid and address so many other things they blame on Biden, why haven’t they already?"

So, what is one of the reasons for the ongoing problems in Texas? The newspaper believes "insanity" is part of the problem. "Insanity is voting for the same people and expecting a different outcome," she added.

The latest comes as O'Rourke's ad campaigns intensify with highlights of Abbott's presumably failed leadership in the state of Texas over the course of his two terms as governor.