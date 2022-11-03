Insecure attachment linked to a psychological phenomenon known as negative attribution bias

People who are insecure about their attachments to others tend to exhibit greater negative attribution bias, according to new research published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin. Negative attribution bias refers to the tendency to attribute blame and hostile motives to others’ behaviors. This can manifest itself as attributing someone’s behavior to their personal characteristics rather than the situation they are in. For example, if a person doesn’t return our call, we might assume they’re rude or uncaring. However, the reality could be that they’re busy or preoccupied with so...
Difficulty in focusing attention in children predicts early adolescent depression
November 03, 2022
A new 4-year longitudinal study of children and their families found inattention, one of the components of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, to predict symptoms of depression 4 years later. The study was published in the Research on Child Adolescent Psychopathology. The share of population suffering from depression has risen consistently during the last 80 years in the United States. Costs of treating depression are currently assessed at $210 billion per year. This increase in prevalence of depression is accompanied with earlier age of onset with 2% of children and up to 8% of adolesce...
Stewart Rhodes' lawyer admits concern after jury hears the threats to hang Nancy Pelosi and the Biden speech
November 03, 2022
Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes is in court this week facing charges over his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on Congress.
In court on Wednesday, audio clips of Rhodes were played to illustrate his anger at both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence. "If he's not going to do the right thing, and he's just gonna' let himself be removed illegally, then we should have brought rifles. We could have fixed it right then and there. I'd hang f*ckin' Pelosi from the lampost."
Coming into court on Thursday, Rhodes' attorney acknowledged that it probably wasn't helpful in light of the recent attack on Pelosi's husband by a man who said he wanted to break her kneecaps, Law and Crime News reporter Adam Klasfeld reported.
As a result of the attack on Pelosi and the speech by President Joe Biden Wednesday night imploring Americans to save democracy. His lawyer indicated that he wants to voir dire the jury on whether they heard the speech, where Biden quoted the assailant asking, "Where's Nancy? Where's Nancy?" Biden noted that those were the same words used by the mob on Jan. 6.
Civil Rights attorney Andrew Laufer noted that if he was Rhodes' defense counsel, he would be concerned about the Pelosi big as well.
"It’s almost as if a person’s words and thoughts in combination with all of his planning and action could have consequences in this life," replied tech and video game journalist James Mielke.
Rhodes was indicted along with ten other individuals for seditious conspiracy and other offenses in Jan. 2022 by the Justice Department. The indictment at the time alleged that the defendants "conspired through a variety of manners and means, including: organizing into teams that were prepared and willing to use force and to transport firearms and ammunition into Washington, D.C.; recruiting members and affiliates to participate in the conspiracy; organizing trainings to teach and learn paramilitary combat tactics; bringing and contributing paramilitary gear, weapons and supplies – including knives, batons, camouflaged combat uniforms, tactical vests with plates, helmets, eye protection and radio equipment – to the Capitol grounds; breaching and attempting to take control of the Capitol grounds and building on Jan. 6, 2021, in an effort to prevent, hinder and delay the certification of the electoral college vote; using force against law enforcement officers while inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021; continuing to plot, after Jan. 6, 2021, to oppose by force the lawful transfer of presidential power, and using websites, social media, text messaging and encrypted messaging applications to communicate with co-conspirators and others."
Mark Meadows asks for another delay before he's forced to testify to Jan. 6 committee
November 03, 2022
The House select committee has informed Mark Meadows they intends to enforce its subpoena for his testimony, but his attorneys are still trying to run out the clock.
The panel renewed its fight to obtain testimony and phone records from the former White House chief of staff as part of their investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection, after a federal judge dismissed his lawsuit seeking to nullify the orders, but his attorney asked the court to reconsider or delay enforcement.
"I was notified [Tuesday] by representatives for Verizon Wireless that they had been contacted by investigative counsel from Defendant the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol following this Court’s ruling," wrote attorney John Moran. "Verizon Wireless further informed me that the Select Committee was seeking their immediate compliance with the subpoena issued on November 22, 2021 for Mr. Meadows’s personal call and text records. Verizon Wireless further conveyed their understanding of the Select Committee’s position that the Select Committee would insist on prompt compliance unless and until Mr. Meadows sought and obtained a stay or injunction pending further proceedings."
Moran also said attorneys for the select committee informed him they intended to secure Meadows' deposition, which had been the subject of a subpoena issued in September, along with his phone records.
"The Jan. 6 committee has informed Mark MEADOWS attorneys they it intends to enforce its subpoena for his phone records and deposition testimony after winning district court ruling.

Meadows is asking the judge to prevent immediate enforcement.
