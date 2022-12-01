Inside the far-right evolution of Elon Musk

A new analysis is shedding light on the political devolution of Elon Musk as far-right ideologies threaten to erode Twitter amid the billionaire's takeover of the social media platform.

In a piece published by Axios, national security reporter Zachary Basu began with a timeline of Musk's political progression just in the last six months of this year.

"Elon Musk's public musings over the last six months have cemented an unmistakable new reality: The world's richest man, and owner of the de facto public square, has become more and more Republican," Basu began.

While Musk's transformation may not seem pivotal to some, Basu notes that it is important to take the business mogul's voting history into consideration. For decades, Musk has been a supporter of the Democratic Party.

"It's a stunning political transformation for the Obama, Clinton, and Biden-voting CEO of the most successful electric-vehicle company on Earth," Basu pointed out, adding, "And it's one with major real-world implications, given the significant influence Musk now wields in shaping the rules of online public debate."

In another turn of events, Musk also admitted that he would be open to voting for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) if he opted for a presidential bid in 2024.

Despite speculation of Musk switching parties, he has insisted that there is a need for "balance" in politics. According to Basu, Musk has also insisted that he "is 'neither conventionally right nor left' — but he also says the threat to free speech allegedly posed by Democrats has triggered a 'battle for the future of civilization' that trumps all other policy issues."

However, Basu pointed out that Musk has become increasingly critical of Democratic leaders and lawmakers over the last several months. "Musk has frequently trolled Democrats and engaged with right-wing commentators who view him as a like-minded culture warrior," he wrote, citing a recent tweet from Musk.

"The woke mind virus has thoroughly penetrated entertainment and is pushing civilization towards suicide," Musk tweeted last week. "There needs to be a counter-narrative."

But despite Musk's growing support of Republican ideologies, Basu pointed out one potential problem that could arise in the near future: the prospective conflict of interest between Musk's business dealings and his political views.

Basu concluded by writing, "One sleeping giant threatens the Musk-GOP symbiosis: The Tesla CEO has massive business interests in China, a regime viewed by Republicans as the No. 1 geopolitical threat facing the U.S."

