International travellers head to the United States as flights reopen

PARIS/LONDON (Reuters) - Travellers across the world prepared on Monday to be reunited with loved ones in the United States for the first time in nearly two years, as restrictions were lifted to allow non-U.S citizens to fly there, provided they are vaccinated.
The extraordinary U.S. travel restrictions https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-braces-surge-vaccinated-international-travelers-2021-11-07, first imposed in early 2020 to address the spread of COVID-19, had barred access to non-U.S. citizens who within the last 14 days had been in Britain, the 26 Schengen countries in Europe without border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.
Trade group U.S. Travel said the countries accounted for 53% of all overseas visitors to the United States in 2019.
The unprecedented ban had dealt a huge blow to tourism but also kept friends and families from attending weddings, funerals, or meeting new babies https://www.reuters.com/world/the-great-reboot/grandmother-grandson-finally-meet-us-flights-reopen-2021-11-05.
From Monday, travellers who can show official proof of vaccination and a recent, negative viral test can fly to the United States https://www.reuters.com/world/us/what-you-need-know-about-new-us-international-air-travel-rules-2021-11-07, and many headed to airports in London, Paris and beyond.
"We went from zero activity to one that is similar to October 2019 levels, so before COVID," said Jerome Thomann, of Paris-based Jetset Voyages travel agency, which specialises in trips to North America.
There are expected to be few if any empty seats on many of the international flights on Monday, and passenger volume is expected to remain high in coming weeks.
The reopening of the United States to British travellers will help all airlines operating between the two countries, but for UK-based trans-Atlantic-focused Virgin Atlantic, it means "the world", its chief executive said.
"This is the market that is at the heart of everything that we do," CEO Shai Weiss said in an interview.
Delta said in the six weeks since the U.S reopening was announced it has seen a 450% increase in international point-of-sale bookings versus the six weeks prior to the announcement.
Airlines, which have warned there will likely be long queues at first, will check vaccination documentation for international travellers as they currently do for COVID-19 test results.
Starting on Monday, the nearly 2,000-mile (3,200-km) border between Mexico https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/spurred-by-reopening-more-migrants-head-us-mexico-border-2021-11-07 and the United States will also be open again. Hundreds of migrants have arrived at Mexican border cities like Tijuana, hoping the reset will make it easier to cross and seek U.S. asylum.
At land border crossings, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will ask if travellers have been vaccinated and spot check some documentation.
Children under 18 are exempt from the new vaccine requirements. Non-tourist travellers from nearly 50 countries with nationwide vaccination rates of less than 10% will also be eligible for exemption.
(Reporting by David Shepardson, Sarah Young, Clotaire Achi; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Reacting to a report from ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl that Donald Trump told the head of the Republican National Committee that he was "done" with the GOP and was going to form his own party, a CNN contributor suggested it was likely a bluff.
According to Karl's report, Trump railed at RNC Ronna Romney McDaniel that he didn't think that the party was supporting him enough and -- with the encouragement of his son Donald Trump Jr. -- said he was going to drop his affiliation with the party even if it meant it would die without him.
Speaking with "New Day" host John Berman, U.S. Naval College professor Tom Nichols said it was "classic Trump" threatening "to take his toys and go home."
"I was one of the people saying Republicans back in 2015, 2016 should have dared him to run third party because he wasn't a Republican," Nichols began. "Trump kept edging toward that. Back then they made him sign a loyalty pledge and promise not to run against the party. You know, I think that's classic Trump; 'if things don't go my own way, I'm going to take my toys and I'm going to go home.'"
"I don't think he'll do it," he continued. "I think the infrastructure of the party is too much under his control, and that is simply too tempting for him to hold onto. I think that is a classic Trump threat -- unless everybody does things my way, I'm going to go and start another party and do it better and it will be the best party anybody has ever seen."
"But it would be a disaster for the Republicans," he added. "And I think he should have done it in 2016. I think that would have changed history."
Many top corporations vowed to hold back political donations to Republican lawmakers who helped provoke the Jan. 6 insurrection, but GOP lobbyists predicted that promise would soon be broken.
The party in power or close to gaining it tends to get the most campaign money, and GOP lobbyists say last week's elections in New Jersey and Virginia sparked interest from their corporate clients looking to buy influence on Capitol Hill, reported Politico.
"After talking to several clients today, they'll be a lot more aggressively Republican giving," said Republican lobbyist Brian Ballard, who has ties to the Trump administration. "It's much more bullish for Republicans than it was perhaps six months ago."
Some corporations are starting to resume their relationships with lawmakers who voted against the certification of President Joe Biden's electoral win, and several lobbyists told Politico they knew of companies that planned to restart their contributions to Republicans who would regain leadership of key committees.
"Where we are today from where we were six to eight months ago is a fundamentally different political environment," said lobbyist David Tamasi, managing director of Chartwell Strategy Group. "I think people are realizing that you know it's likely that the House is gonna flip, and that you're gonna have to engage with some of the folks that are going to have greater political profiles than they did previously."
Republican lobbyists held a fundraiser for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday, before the election results came back, but they "had trouble" raising PAC money for the event, according to Sam Geduldig, co-CEO of CGCN Group.
But he suspects that will change by the end of this year.
"I think they'll want to figure out how to repair relationships with people that hold gavels and hold chairmanships that are important," Geduldig said.
In its opening week, the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teen who shot three people, killing two of them, during protests of police violence in Kenosha, has stirred questions, angst and frustration among some of the city's Black residents.
Kyle Johnson, a Kenosha native and organizer with Black Leaders Organizing Communities (BLOC), says the trial comes as many who were continuing to process the chaotic events following the shooting of Jacob Blake last year by Kenosha officer Rusten Shensky were stung by Shensky's return to duty. No charges were issued by the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office, and the Justice Department closed a review of the shooting in October. Blake was shot seven times in the back and although he survived, was left paralyzed.
Rittenhouse was 17 when he traveled from Illinois to Wisconsin during the first nights of unrest in Kenosha. He arrived armed with an allegedly illegally obtained rifle, joining groups of armed individuals who had descended on the city. Many had organized themselves on the Kenosha Guard Facebook page, with some saying they wanted to protect property or confront protesters. Whereas law enforcement spent several days surveilling, arresting and tear-gassing Black Lives Matter protesters, the right-wing armed groups were left alone.
Video from the night of the shooting shows police in an armored vehicle thanking Rittenhouse and others for being there, and offering them water. Internal Kenosha Police Department text messages and reports, obtained by the Wisconsin Examiner, also showed that officers regarded the armed groups as “friendly." Half an hour prior to the confrontation which would leave two dead and at least one person wounded in the street, officers received reports of the same armed groups patrolling neighborhoods and slashing the tires of suspected protesters.
Much of the evidence suggesting that law enforcement tolerated and even worked with these groups, has not come up in the Rittenhouse trial. Additionally, Judge Bruce Schroeder ruled early on that the people Rittenhouse shot cannot be referred to as “victims" but, as long as the defense offers evidence, can be referred to as rioters, looters or arsonists.
Schroeder said, “the word 'victim' is a loaded, loaded word. And I think 'alleged victim' is a cousin to it." The judge later said that Mark Richards, one of Rittenhouse's attorneys, may “demonize them [those who were shot] if he wants, if he thinks it will win points with the jury." Both 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum and 26-year-old Anthony Huber were killed during the shooting. Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, survived but lost most of his right bicep after being shot in the arm. Rittenhouse was filmed walking up to police vehicles without being detained or arrested. He was able to travel back to Illinois, where he was brought into custody.
After Rosenbaum was shot. Huber was shot as he struck Rittenhouse with a skateboard, in what the prosecutor and others argue was an attempt to disarm an active shooter. After each of them was shot, people in the crowd sought medical attention for the wounded. Rosenbaum was shot four times, and sustained a wound to the head. Rittenhouse later raised $2 million bail, and received the sympathies of then-President Donald Trump.
During the trial, Schroeder has called for breaks in the middle of testimony including, on Nov. 3, during the testimony of Kenosha PD Detective Martin Howard who helped investigate the shooting. Howard stated that initially, police were under the impression that there were four homicide victims. The presence of an additional person wounded during the shooting was also mentioned in police records obtained from other agencies. Howard testified that an individual who appears to attempt to kick Rittenhouse was shot at twice. In a video, the individual who kicked Rittenhouse can be seen limping away as Huber is shot. Law enforcement were unsuccessful in identifying this individual.
During this particular part of the shooting, Howard stated that the fifth and sixth shots fired by Rittenhouse were directed at this additional individual. Huber took the seventh shot, while Grosskreutz sustained the eighth and final shot. In April the KPD publicly denounced independent journalist Kevin Glowicki of Never Stop Media, who reported on the possibility of an additional victim. Glowicki's reports used police reports from multiple agencies, as well as police scanner traffic from the night of the Rittenhouse shooting. The police condemned Glowicki's reports as inaccurate conspiracy theories.
One minute and 24 seconds after Howard first mentioned the fourth victim, Schroeder called for a lunch break for the jurors. Once the break ended Howard's testimony continued, with prosecutors attempting to play a video depicting Rittenhouse and other armed individuals standing near a local car shop. The person taking the video describes the group as “militia" guarding the car shop. However, Rittenhouse's lawyers objected to the video being played with audio describing the scene. Schroeder eventually allowed the video to be played partly without sound.
Schroeder interrupted the testimony of Huber's great-aunt Susan Hughes. An elderly woman, Hughes walked up to the stand with a cane. She testified to Huber's love for skateboarding and described the last conversations they shared. She noted that Huber was inseparable from his skateboard, and had dreams of opening an indoor skate park in Kenosha. According to Hughes, Huber expressed that he knew Blake personally. As Hughes began to recount the last time she spoke to Huber, Schroeder ruled in favor of objections by the defense and called for a lunch break. “They're different rules," Schroeder told the prosecutor. “And we've been talking about this all along. There are different rules. Let's take a break." Hughes re-appeared to complete her testimony after the break.
As the court dispersed, Rittenhouse's lawyers could be seen smiling and laughing. In the back of the courtroom, Huber's girlfriend and loved ones looked on with unhappy expressions. The break did not immediately occur, however, as the prosecutor continued to argue Huber's character evidence should be allowed. “Our theory as we've laid out is that these people were going to stop an active shooter, that they were provoked by Kyle Rittenhouse," said prosecutor James Kraus, adding that Huber and others were reacting to Rittenhouse having already killed Rosenbaum. “His [Rittenhouse's] actions there were of such provocation that he was an active shooter, he was a danger to all of them. The state frankly moves that Mr. Huber is a hero and we can present evidence of conduct to rebut this claim that he is aggressively pursuing Kyle Rittenhouse with no basis." Schroeder countered that character evidence for Huber doesn't rebut his striking of Rittenhouse with the skateboard, as video provided to the jury shows.
“It doesn't seem like he is impartial," Johnson says of Schroeder, “and I don't really think he's taking it seriously either. He's playing Jeopardy with the potential jurors. He's not allowing the prosecution to do certain things that don't seem like they violate … like there's no good reason to disallow that."
“I think that it just shows that he's not capable of doing the job that needs to be done in a case with such gravity that means so much to this community," Johnson adds. “And, honestly, I would love to see a different judge step in and take this case over because I think we really need someone who is going to do their due diligence and make sure that this process is carried out to its full capacity and justice."
Further heightening the unease is a growing right-wing presence in the Kenosha area. Johnson and other organizers have seen loosely affiliated groups standing in Civic Park, expressing support for Rittenhouse. Talk of armed networks of residents ready to mobilize armed patrols at a moment's notice linger in the city. “Even this week we've seen folks at various hotels with certain flags that denote themselves as belonging to the far right, or the conservative movement, or whatever you want to refer to it as," Johnson said. “It hasn't been huge numbers, but I think it's worrisome enough whether it's one person or 15 people. Because we've seen what one person with a rifle can do to a community."
“Southeastern Wisconsin, in my view, is the most racist place in the country," Johnson added. “I think that affects the state, I think it makes the state the most racist place in the country. You have Racine, which was ranked as one of the worst cities for African Americans. You have Milwaukee, which is ranked as the worst city for African Americans, North Side of Milwaukee is the most incarcerated zip code for Black men in America. And now you see what's transpired here in Kenosha. So I don't think it can be argued at this point that the tint of racism that is embedded in this community is not an issue. But I also hope folks take away the fact that there's people that are going to continue to fight against the injustices that happen."
Wisconsin Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Wisconsin Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Ruth Conniff for questions: info@wisconsinexaminer.com. Follow Wisconsin Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.