Intruder arrested for breaching Windsor Castle grounds

LONDON (Reuters) - A man who entered the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Britain's Queen Elizabeth is spending Christmas, has been arrested and is being held on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, police said on Saturday. The 19-year-old from Southampton in southern England did not enter any buildings and security processes were triggered within moments, Thames Valley Police said in a statement. The 95-year-old monarch, who has spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic at Windsor Castle, was celebrating Christmas there with her son, Prince Charles, his wife, Camilla, and other close fam...
Trump's Scottish golf resorts raked in millions in UK subsidies as Covid limited business
December 25, 2021
According to a report from the BBC, two of Donald Trump's golf resorts in Scotland, were the recipients of a combined £3m in furlough money from the UK government that was offered to keep people working as the Covid-19 pandemic created havoc, according to newly published document.
The BBC had reported that furlough money was designed to pay "the wages of people who couldn't work, or whose employers could no longer afford to pay them," and Trump International Golf Club Scotland Limited, and Golf Recreation Scotland Ltd which owns Trump's Turnberry golf course, took advantage of the program while at the same time cutting back on employees as business fell.
The BBC reports that Trump's son, Eric, issued a statement reading, "Government support was helpful to retain as many jobs as possible, however the uncertainty of the duration of support and the pandemic's sustained impact meant that redundancies were required to prepare the business for the long term effects to the hospitality industry."
According to the report, "The company received a total of £2.3m in grants under the furlough scheme in 2020, the accounts say, while the average number of employees fell from 541 to 289. A subsidiary of the company, SLC Turnberry Ltd, made further furlough claims of between £435,000 and £1.1m from January to August 2021, according to government data not included in the published accounts."
The report adds, "Trump International Golf Club Scotland Limited, which owns Donald Trump's golf course in Aberdeenshire, also saw a steep drop in turnover, from £3.3m in 2019 to £1.1m in 2020, although the company's losses rose only slightly, from £1.1m to £1.3m. The accounts note that while golf was permitted for much of the year, the Macleod House hotel was closed from 21 March onwards, and the restaurants and dining facilities only opened in June and closed again on 20 November."
Legal expert punches a hole in Bernie Kerik's plan to try and manipulate the House riot committee
December 25, 2021
Appearing early Christmas morning with CNN host Jessica Dean, legal analyst Michael Zeldin dismissed plans by former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik to publically release documents related to the Jan 6th insurrection to the House committee investigating the riot as he tries to avoid testifying.
According to Zeldin, Kerik -- a close associate to Donald Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani who is also under investigation -- is in no position to dictate the terms of how he will respond to the subpoena issued by the bi-partisan committee.
"Former Commissioner Bernard Kerik says that he is planning to release the documents requested by the House committee," host Dean prompted. "Should the committee be allowing Kerik to kind of dictate these terms of his cooperation, do you think that they are?"
"Well, unless the subpoenas say ''please do not disclose' and there is some sort of gag order that prohibits him from doing that, he is free to release whatever he wants," the Zeldin replied before scoffing, "He could release his social security number and his bank accounts for all the committee cares. But he doesn't have the right to not cooperate with the committee and not produce to the committee what the committee is asking for. He can't publicly release it instead of giving it to the committee."
"And former president Trump is now asking the Supreme Court to help him keep his White House documents out of the hands of the committee," Dean pressed. "And the House panel is asking the court to expedite its consideration of that request."
"We have seen former president Trump use this tactic going to court to kind of slow things down in the past. So far the courts have now allowed that to happen and have ruled against him. How do you think it will play out with the Supreme Court?" the CNN host continued.
"My hope is that the Supreme Court denies it, that they refuse to take the case, let the Court of Appeals decision to be the law of this case which would thereby mean that there is no executive privilege claim for Mark Meadows and Steve Bannon and all the others who are relying on that to refuse to cooperate," Zeldin explained. "That, I think is what the Supreme Court should do. "
Watch below:
CNN 12 25 2021 09 19 07 youtu.be
Trump's MAGA Christmas message falls flat as critics remind him he's no longer the president
December 25, 2021
Unwilling to let a day go by without reminding Americans of his existence, former President Donald Trump issued an official statement early Saturday morning wishing a "Merry Christmas to all," before adding, "We will Make America Great Again!"
Signing his brief greeting, "President Donald J. Trump," the twice-impeached former president was reminded by his critics on Twitter that he was a one-termer who has been out of office for a year now.
You can see his statement below, which was tweeted by his spokesperson, along with some Christmas Day responses.
If he just said Merry Christmas to all, and laid off the propaganda, I would love to share his Joy.\n But no, he can't just Express something normal, everything's got his gimmick attached
He isn't the president. Oh, and Biden is working hard to make America great by fixing the messes trump created.
He's not the President. You are not winning. Get vaccinated.\n\nHappy Holidays.
So what you are saying is that you had four years and failed in your stated goal of making America great again. You are an absolute failure.
2021 Christmas is awesome, TFG is not in office. 2022 will be even better when TFG is in prison.
Now Trump will send out ANOTHER fundraising email using this Christmas message. He's sitting on $100 million with NO intention of ever running again, and if his supporters are dumb enough to keep sending him cash, they deserve to be fleeced. It's all about the grift, not America.
