IOC investigating Russian state TV’s use of anti-LGBTQ slurs to refer to gay, trans Olympians
New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard, the first transgender Olympian, can't make the lift on her final try in the women's 87 kg weightlifting final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on August 2, 2021, in Tokyo. - Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Russia may be officially banned from the Olympics this year, but coverage of the Tokyo Games on state-sponsored TV is currently being investigated by the International Olympic Committee. Two of the country’s most popular television channels have featured a number of hosts and guests speaking disparagingly about openly LGBTQ athletes, using slurs as well as terms such as “perversion,” “abomination,” and “psychopaths” when referring to transgender and queer athletes. New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, who’s transgender, as well as British gold medal-winning diver Tom Daley, who’s gay, have...