Iowa students to stage statewide walkout ‘to protest anti-LGBTQ+ legislation’
David Greedy/Getty Images North America/TNS

Students across Iowa are walking out of class on Wednesday to protest a flurry of bills targeting LGBTQ rights, which have been introduced in the state legislature this session. Dubbed the “Iowa ‘We Say Gay’ Walkout,” the statewide event seeks to highlight the growing number of “anti-LGBTQ+ bills” that could potentially become law in the state. These include bills that would force teachers to out transgender students, ban K-3 class discussions on LGBTQ issues, prohibit doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to minors, and/or bar teachers from mentioning gender identity to student...