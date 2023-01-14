Iran and Britain's history of strained relations

DUBAI (Reuters) - British-Iranian relations, which have been strained for decades, were back in the spotlight after Iranian authorities executed British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari for spying, charges he had denied. Here is a timeline of main bilateral developments since the 1950s: 1953 - Britain and the United States help orchestrate the overthrow of popular Prime Minister Mohammed Mossadegh and restore Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi to power. 1979 - Islamic Revolution overthrows the U.S.-backed Shah. 1980 - Britain closes its embassy in Tehran. 1988 - Britain restores full diplomatic relatio...