Iran and Britain's history of strained relations

DUBAI (Reuters) - British-Iranian relations, which have been strained for decades, were back in the spotlight after Iranian authorities executed British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari for spying, charges he had denied. Here is a timeline of main bilateral developments since the 1950s: 1953 - Britain and the United States help orchestrate the overthrow of popular Prime Minister Mohammed Mossadegh and restore Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi to power. 1979 - Islamic Revolution overthrows the U.S.-backed Shah. 1980 - Britain closes its embassy in Tehran. 1988 - Britain restores full diplomatic relatio...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis aimed a slapshot at the National Hockey League yesterday with a display of outrage over its plans to hold a South Florida summit promoting careers to members of “underrepresented communities.”
The NHL is holding a career summit called Pathway to Hockey on February 2 in Fort Lauderdale. It stipulates that “Participants must be 18 years of age or older, based in the U.S., and identify as female, Black, Asian/Pacific Islander, Hispanic/Latino, Indigenous, LGBTQIA+, and/or a person with a disability. Veterans are also welcome and encouraged to attend.”
That was enough to cause DeSantis press secretary Bryan Griffin to spring into action by turning to conservative media with this bit of indignation on behalf of his boss.
“Discrimination of any sort is not welcome in the state of Florida, and we do not abide by the woke notion that discrimination should be overlooked if applied in a politically popular manner or against a politically unpopular demographic,” Griffin said. “We are fighting all discrimination in our schools and our workplaces, and we will fight it in publicly accessible places of meeting or activity.
“We call upon the National Hockey League to immediately remove and denounce the discriminatory prohibitions it has imposed on attendance to the 2023 ‘Pathway to Hockey’ summit.”
Although there was nothing stated in the NHL’s promotional material banning anyone in particular from attendance, there was this language reported at Yahoo Entertainment that was certain to set off some MAGA meters:
“’This half-day event will feature guest speakers, panels, and networking opportunities to those who identify as’ one of the mentioned ‘underrepresented communities,’ the NHL notes.”
Last October, the NHL released its first-ever comprehensive diversity and inclusion study, ESPN reported. Among its findings: “83.6% of employees across the NHL and its teams are white, 4.17% Asian, 3.74% Black, 3.71% Hispanic/Latino and 0.5% Indigenous, while 2.48% of employees opted not to answer. And “According to the report, 93.14% of the NHL's workforce identifies as straight or heterosexual, 1.52% as bisexual, 1.12% as gay and 0.81% as lesbian.”
CONTINUE READING Show less
J6 rioter claims he suffered like Rodney King at the hands of cops — but the judge isn't buying it
January 14, 2023
A graphic and comic book artist from Texas was convicted by a federal judge Friday of three felonies and three misdemeanors in connection with his assault on Capitol Police officers at the January 6 riot.
Robert Wayne Dennis, 63, of Garland, TX was convicted at a bench trial before U.S. District Court Judge James E. Boasberg, the Department of Justice reported. Dennis had been accused of charging, tackling and punching officers -- and wresting a baton from one – as part of the MAGA mob.
For his part, Dennis attempted to place a different spin on what happened, as reported by the Dallas Morning News:
“Dennis, who is white, told FBI agents who questioned him at his home in July 2021 that after he charged at the police line, he was subjected to a “Rodney King moment where he was beaten and sprayed by officers,” according to court records. King, a Black man, was beaten by Los Angeles police officers in 1991 in an incident caught on video.”
Dennis also told the agents he drove to the Trump rally in Washington D.C. because “he was waiting for the ‘Kraken to be released,” a federal prosecutor stated in a legal filing. And Dennis was quoted as telling agents “God knew why he went and that going was the righteous thing to do,” the Morning News reported.
In the end, however, the judge found Dennis guilty of two counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; two counts related to engaging in violence at the Capitol; one count of civil disorder; and one count of entering restricted grounds, court records show.
Dennis had a distinctively artistic background for a MAGA rioter, as reported last October at Raw Story:
“A website linked to his Facebook account indicates that Dennis produces advertising graphics and designs such as logos and signage as well as original art and photography.
"’My background in the graphic arts, as well as my knowledge of the comic book field, enables me to take a less than desirable piece of original art and transform it… into a product that displays all of the merits that the work was originally intended to present,’ the website says.”
Dennis’ sentencing is scheduled for April 13.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Capitol rioters 'humbled' as federal prosecutors are 'crushing' J6 insurrection cases: analyst
January 13, 2023
Federal prosecutors are "crushing" it in the January 6 Capitol riot cases, said CBS News' Scott MacFarlane in a video report on Friday explaining the state of the current trials — and it is catching some of the defendants by surprise, and forcing them to display some humility.
"Increasingly, these U.S. Capitol riot trials, several of which are underway right now, have shown a way of humbling the U.S. Capitol riots," said MacFarlane.
First, he said, was today's sentencing of Erik Herrera, the Los Angeles-based Capitol rioter who trashed the Senate Parliamentarian's office and stealing a liquor bottle from the room.
"The judge slammed Herrera for making arguments she said she didn't buy, that he was immediately regretful of his actions, that he had come here that day to be a journalist, a photographer, when the judge said the evidence showed otherwise," said MacFarlane. "Herrera went to trial, and he lost, was convicted on all counts, and today, sentenced to 48 months in prison."
IN OTHER NEWS: 'She's mentally sick!': Transcript shows Trump lobbed insults at E. Jean Carroll while under oath
Another case with significant developments, MacFarlane continued, was that of Richard "Bigo" Barnett, the Arkansas man who was famously photographed with his feet up on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office desk.
"Barnett has been outside the court almost jovial in mood, smiling, greeting people, showing optimism about his prospects," said MacFarlane. "But late today, the judge asked in so many words to Barnett's defense team, is Mr. Barnett going to take the stand next week at trial? The defense said, we'll figure that over the weekend."
"So many of these defendants, so strident, so vocal after their arrests, and certainly on January 6th itself, have bypassed the opportunity to testify before a D.C. jury," said MacFarlane. "The reality is not lost on anyone. Right now the Justice Department has secured convictions, at least partial convictions, in 100 percent of the January 6th jury trials."
"For defendants, jovial or otherwise, it's a humbling experience," MacFarlane concluded.
Watch below:
\u201cThe Justice Dept is crushing its US Capitol riot trials \n\nMy latest ==>\u201d— Scott MacFarlane (@Scott MacFarlane) 1673655747
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}