Iran declares two-day holiday due to 'unprecedented' heat
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (C) chairs a cabinet meeting in Tehran. Arman/Iranian Presidency/dpa

The Iranian government has declared Wednesday and Thursday national holidays due to an "unprecedented" heatwave that has sent temperatures soaring above 40 degrees in large parts of the country, the ISNA news agency reported.

Bank branches and judicial offices will be closed, while educational exams and football matches were cancelled. Hospitals were put on high alert, the agency reported.

The weather service warned of air pollution and sandstorms in the south of the country, where temperatures were forecast to climb above 50 degrees this week.