Iran rejects 'step-by-step' lifting of sanctions

(Reuters) - Iran's government wants the United States to lift all sanctions on its country and rejects any "step-by-step" easing of the restrictions, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported on Saturday. The two countries said on Friday they would hold indirect talks in Vienna from next week as part of broader negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and global powers. The U.S. State Department said the focus would be on "the nuclear steps that Iran would need to take in order to return to compliance" with that agreement. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzad...
The fight for Democracy hasn’t ended. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Support honest journalism.
Tired of ads? Want to support our progressive journalism? Click to learn more.
JOIN FOR $1
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
After saying he has 'no plans' to run for governor, Beto O’Rourke quick to clarify he might
April 03, 2021
Former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke has not ruled out a run for governor after all.
Earlier Friday, The Dallas Morning News published remarks O'Rourke made on an upcoming morning program that roused the Texas political class and suggested he no longer was interested in running for governor.
<p>"I've got no plans to run, and I'm very focused on the things that I'm lucky enough to do right now — organizing, registering voters and teaching," O'Rourke said on NBC DFW's <a href="https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/politics/lone-star-politics/beto-orourke-says-he-currently-has-no-plans-to-run-for-texas-governor/2596125/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">"Lone Star Politics,"</a> which will air Sunday. "I'm just going to keep doing what I'm doing now."</p><p>The O'Rourke camp then quickly reached out to The Texas Tribune to clarify his sentiment.</p><p>"What I said today is what I've been saying for months: I'm not currently considering a run for office," he said in a statement. "I'm focused on what I'm doing now (teaching and organizing.) Nothing's changed and nothing I said would preclude me from considering a run in the future."</p><p>The El Paso Democrat <a href="https://www.texastribune.org/2021/01/28/greg-abbott-beto-orourke-texas-governor-race-2022/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">flirted with a run</a> earlier this year when he said in an interview that running against Republican Gov. <a href="https://www.texastribune.org/directory/greg-abbott/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Greg Abbott</a> was "something I'm going to think about." Last month, he stoked more rumors of his interest in the seat when he reemerged as an organizing force amid the Texas winter storm.</p><p>He's also been a vocal critic of <a href="https://www.texastribune.org/directory/greg-abbott/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Abbott</a>'s on various issues, including the winter storm, <a href="https://twitter.com/BetoORourke/status/1373646386764386305?s=20" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">the 2019 mass shooting</a> by a white supremacist in El Paso and Abbott's lifting of the state mask mandate.</p><p>O'Rourke is coming off an unsuccessful campaign for Democratic presidential nominee in 2019, and a narrow loss to U.S. Sen. <a href="https://www.texastribune.org/directory/ted-cruz/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Ted Cruz</a> in 2018.</p><p>There will be no U.S. Senate race this year, so the person Democrats nominate for the gubernatorial race will have outsized impact on down-ballot races. The Democratic party came out of the 2020 election with dashed hopes, despite high expectations.</p><p>O'Rourke suggested suggested Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins as other potential gubernatorial candidates in the television interview. Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development <a href="https://www.texastribune.org/directory/julian-castro/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Julián Castro</a> is another oft-mentioned potential contender, and Austin-based actor Matthew McConaughey is <a href="https://www.texastribune.org/2021/03/15/matthew-mcconaughey-texas-governor/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">also publicly mulling a run</a>.</p><p>"My plan right now is to run for reelection," Hidalgo told Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith on his <a href="https://www.texastribune.org/2021/03/09/point-of-order-lina-hidalgo-mask-mandate/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">"Point of Order"</a> podcast last month. Asked if she would rule out running for something else in 2022, she said, "I wouldn't say it's something that I'm actively pursuing right now."</p><p><br/></p><p><em>Patrick Svitek contributed to this report.</em></p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
As Republicans fume, Georgia Dems have mixed reactions to MLB's all-star game relocation
April 03, 2021
As Republicans predictably cried foul over Major League Baseball's Friday decision to relocate the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to Georgia's restrictive new voting law, prominent Democrats blamed the GOP for the economic toll the move will take on the Peach State.
"Georgia Republicans must renounce the terrible damage they have caused to our voting system and the harm they have inflicted on our economy."
—Stacey Abrams,
Voting rights campaigner
<p>Voting rights campaigner and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams—a Democrat whose loss some prominent observers have <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2019/10/30/did-racially-motivated-voter-suppression-thwart-stacey-abrams/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">blamed</a> on voter suppression—<a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/03/09/jim-crow-suit-and-tie-georgia-senate-approves-massive-assault-voting-rights" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">weighed in on MLB's decision to deprive their state of an event that generates anywhere from tens of millions of dollars to over $100 million in revenue. </a></p><p>Abrams said in a <a href="https://twitter.com/staceyabrams/status/1378086786598109193" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">statement</a> that the Republicans behind the new law passed it "knowing the economic risks to our state" yet "prioritized making it harder for people of color to vote over the economic well-being of Georgians."</p><p>"Like many Georgians, I am disappointed that MLB is relocating the All-Star Game," she said. "However, I commend the players, owners, and league commissioner for speaking out."</p><p>"Georgians targeted by voter suppression will be hurt as opportunities go to other states," Abrams added. "Georgia Republicans must renounce the terrible damage they have caused to our voting system and the harm they have inflicted on our economy."</p><iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?creatorScreenName=commondreams&creatorUserId=14296273&dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1378086786598109193&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.commondreams.org%2Fnews%2F2021%2F04%2F02%2Frepublicans-fume-georgia-dems-have-mixed-reactions-mlbs-all-star-game-relocation&siteScreenName=commondreams&siteUserId=14296273&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 389px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe><p>In a statement Friday, MLB commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. said he "decided the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year's All-Star Game and MLB draft." </p><p>"Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box," Manfred said. "In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the nonpartisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States. We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game's unwavering support."</p><p>Manfred said that although the All-Star Game will be relocated, "we will continue with our plans to celebrate the memory of Hank Aaron," the Hall of Famer who played outfield for the Atlanta Braves when he <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QjqYThEVoSQ" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">broke</a> Babe Ruth's all-time home run record in 1974, and who was a <a href="https://baseballhall.org/discover-more/stories/support/hank-aaron-continues-legacy-through-giving" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">beloved community leader</a> until his <a href="https://www.mlb.com/news/hank-aaron-baseball-legend-dies" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">death</a> in January. </p><iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?creatorScreenName=commondreams&creatorUserId=14296273&dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1378058309278838787&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.commondreams.org%2Fnews%2F2021%2F04%2F02%2Frepublicans-fume-georgia-dems-have-mixed-reactions-mlbs-all-star-game-relocation&siteScreenName=commondreams&siteUserId=14296273&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 554px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe><p>The decision to pull the Midsummer Classic from Atlanta came after the state's Republican-controlled Legislature passed, and GOP Gov. Brian Kemp <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/03/25/vicious-attack-voting-rights-georgia-governor-signs-gop-suppression-bill" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">signed into law</a>, a sweeping voting restriction bill that critics say targets minority and urban voters.</p><p>As the <em>Washington Post</em> <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/georgia-voting-restrictions/2021/03/25/91009e72-8da1-11eb-9423-04079921c915_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reported</a> at the time, the law will "impose new identification requirements for those casting ballots by mail; curtail the use of drop boxes for absentee ballots; allow challenges to voting eligibility; make it a crime for third-party groups to hand out food and water to voters standing in line; block the use of mobile voting vans, as Fulton County did last year after purchasing two vehicles at a cost of more than $700,000; and prevent local governments from directly accepting grants from the private sector."</p><p>Georgia's two Democratic senators had differing views on the MLB move. In a <a href="https://www.warnock.senate.gov/press-releases/senator-reverend-warnock-statement-on-mlbs-2021-all-star-game/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">statement</a>, Sen. Raphael Warnock said that "businesses and organizations have great power in their voices and ability to push for change, and I respect the decision of the players to speak out against this unjust law."</p><p>"It is not the people of Georgia or the workers of Georgia who crafted this law, it is politicians seeking to retain power at the expense of Georgians' voices," he continued. "Today's decision by MLB is the unfortunate consequence of these politicians' actions."</p><p>"It is my hope that businesses, athletes, and entertainers can protest this law not by leaving Georgia but by coming here and fighting voter suppression head on, and hand-in-hand with the community," added Warnock. "Additionally, the urgency to pass federal voter protection laws grows every day, and I will continue to be a leader in that fight."</p><iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?creatorScreenName=commondreams&creatorUserId=14296273&dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-2&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1378107744406896640&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.commondreams.org%2Fnews%2F2021%2F04%2F02%2Frepublicans-fume-georgia-dems-have-mixed-reactions-mlbs-all-star-game-relocation&siteScreenName=commondreams&siteUserId=14296273&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 375px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe><p>On the other hand, Jon Ossoff, Georgia's other Democratic senator, strongly opposed the relocation. <em><br/></em></p><p>"I absolutely oppose and reject any notion of boycotting Georgia," he <a href="https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/ossoff-breaks-with-biden-opposes-call-to-move-mlb-all-star-game-from-georgia/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">told</a> the right-wing <em>National Review</em>. "Georgia welcomes business, investment, jobs, opportunity, and events. In fact, economic growth is driving much of the political progress we have seen here."</p><p>"Georgia welcomes the world's business," Ossoff added. "Corporations disgusted like we are with the disgraceful voter suppression bill should stop any financial support to Georgia's Republican Party, which is abusing its power to make it harder for Americans to vote."</p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
The opening week of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, facing murder and manslaughter charges for the death of George Floyd, has featured dramatic and emotional testimony.
Among those taking the stand in the heavily-guarded downtown Minneapolis courtroom have been Floyd's girlfriend, witnesses to his May 25, 2020 arrest and fellow police officers.
<p>Chauvin, who is white, was seen on video kneeling for more than nine minutes on the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was being detained for using a fake $20 bill in a nearby store.</p><p>Here are some of the emotional comments made by witnesses during the first week of the trial.</p><h1>Darnella Frazier</h1><p>Frazier, an 18-year-old African-American woman, was walking to the convenience store, Cup Foods, with her eight-year-old cousin when she saw Floyd being arrested.</p><p>She began recording and it was her smartphone video that went viral and sparked protests against racial injustice and police brutality across the United States and around the world.</p><p>"It wasn't right. He was suffering. He was in pain," Frazier told the nine-woman, five-man jury hearing the case. "I knew it was wrong.</p><p>"It's been nights I stayed up apologizing and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life," she said.</p><h1>Christopher Martin</h1><p>Martin, a 19-year-old cashier at Cup Foods, sold the pack of cigarettes that Floyd paid for with a fake $20 bill.</p><p>Martin said he knew at the time that the banknote was counterfeit. "If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided," he said.</p><p>Floyd appeared to be "high" while in the store but "he seemed to be having an average Memorial Day, just living his life," Martin said.</p><p>Martin said he felt "disbelief and guilt" after learning Floyd had died.</p><h1>Courteney Ross</h1><p>Ross, 45, was Floyd's girlfriend of nearly three years.</p><p>She said they met at a Minneapolis homeless shelter where Floyd worked as a security guard.</p><p>She had gone there to visit the father of one of her sons, Ross said, and Floyd saw her looking sad in the lobby and asked if he could "pray" with her.</p><p>"It was so sweet," she said. "I had lost a lot of faith in God."</p><p>Ross acknowledged that both she and Floyd had struggled with opioid addiction.</p><p>"We both suffered from chronic pain," she said. "Mine was in my neck and his was in his back."</p><p>"We got addicted and tried really hard to break that addiction, many times."</p><h1>Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman</h1><p>Zimmerman, the longest-serving officer in the Minnesota Police Department, said Chauvin's use of force against Floyd was "totally unnecessary" and violated department policies.</p><p>"Pulling him down to the ground facedown and putting your knee on a neck for that amount of time, it's just uncalled for," he said.</p><p>Zimmerman said he had reviewed bystander video and police bodycam footage and he "saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger."</p><p>"Once a person is cuffed, the threat level goes down, all the way," he said. "They're cuffed. How can they really hurt you?"</p><h1>Donald Williams</h1><p>Williams, 33, was among the crowd of bystanders urging the officers holding Floyd down to get off of him. </p><p>"You could see that he was trying to gasp for air, trying to breathe," Williams said. "You could see his eyes slowly rolling back in his head." </p><p>Williams, a mixed martial arts instructor, said Floyd was being held by Chauvin in a "blood choke" and he saw him lose consciousness.</p><p>Williams made an emergency 911 call after Floyd was taken away by ambulance.</p><p>"Murderers, bro... they just killed that man in front of the store," he told the 911 operator.</p><h1>Derek Smith</h1><p>Smith, a paramedic, said Chauvin still had his knee on Floyd's neck when he arrived but he believed Floyd was already dead.</p><p>He checked the carotid artery in Floyd's neck to see if he had a pulse. "I did not feel one," Smith said. "In lay terms, I thought he was dead."</p><p>Smith said he and his partner attempted to revive Floyd in the ambulance but their efforts were unsuccessful.</p><p>"He's a human being and I was trying to give him a second chance at life," he said.</p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
Trending
Latest
Videos
Copyright © 2021 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.