Iran's 'lethal support' for Houthis 'threatens peace' in Yemen: US

Iran's "significant" and "lethal" support for Houthi rebels is the latest threat to ongoing peace efforts in Yemen, US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Wednesday. Calling for an end to the escalating battle in the Marib region, Lenderking pointed a finger at Iran and its role in providing training to the Houthis and helping to "fine tune" their missile and drone programmes, Reuters reported. "Unfortunately all of this is working to very strong effects as we see more and more attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - and potentially other countries - more accuracy and more lethalit...