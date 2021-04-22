Iran's 'lethal support' for Houthis 'threatens peace' in Yemen: US

Iran's "significant" and "lethal" support for Houthi rebels is the latest threat to ongoing peace efforts in Yemen, US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Wednesday. Calling for an end to the escalating battle in the Marib region, Lenderking pointed a finger at Iran and its role in providing training to the Houthis and helping to "fine tune" their missile and drone programmes, Reuters reported. "Unfortunately all of this is working to very strong effects as we see more and more attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - and potentially other countries - more accuracy and more lethalit...
The View's Sunny Hostin unleashes on police who shoot Black children while taking white murderers to Burger King
April 22, 2021
Former federal prosecutor Sunny Hostin unleashed on the unfairness of the way 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant was killed while white criminals who had shot and killed people were "thanked" by police officers or got to stop by a Burger King for a snack.
The conversation was sparked by CNN host Don Lemon, who agreed with the police that there was a knife in Bryant's hand and they had no way of knowing that she wouldn't kill someone. Others argue that the officer could have used a taser instead of opening fire on her with several bullets to the chest.
"Don Lemon and I are dear, dear friends," Hostin said. "We've been dear friends for a long time. Dear friends oftentimes disagree. Don is wrong here. You know, my question is, you know, why is deadly force always the first order of business and especially the first order of business when it comes to Black and Brown people in this country. I mean, when is it okay and why is it okay? We shouldn't live in a country quite frankly where it's acceptable for the police to shoot a 16-year-old four times in the chest over a fight. It goes from zero to execution very, very quickly when there is a Black or Brown person involved. That is just the truth."
She explained that Lemon was comparing the slaying of George Floyd to Bryant.
"George Floyd was 46 years old," Hostin continued. "You have an officer kneeling on his neck for 9 minutes and 26 seconds. She was 16 years old, in foster care. Yes, she was yielding a knife, but there were other girls also allegedly attacking her. Let's compare apples to apples. Let's compare this young girl, 16 years old or 17 years old, to other 17-year-olds. Let's compare her to Kyle Rittenhouse. He was carrying an assault weapon. Do you know what officers did? The video shows the police shared water with him and thanked him for his presence. After the shooting, he was able to leave the scene, even though caught on video he walked towards police with his hands up as protesters yelled he had shot people."
She went on to call out other white shooters who were given special treatment after killing people.
"Let's compare him to the Atlanta shooter Robert Aaron Long," Hostin went on. "He was taken into custody without incident. You know what the officer said who arrested him, 'he was having a really bad day.' Dylan Roof, he killed nine churchgoers. He was treated so kindly by police that he was taken to a Burger King. Was de-escalation a possibility here in this case? Not with this Black girl, not at all."
See the video below:
Police department ignites outrage with ‘ridiculous’ Facebook post blaming George Floyd for his own death
April 22, 2021
The Fall River Police Department in Massachusetts is on the receiving end of backlash after a post was shared the department's Facebook page that seemingly blamed George Floyd for his own death, ABC6 reports.
The post, which was shared from another person's account, read, "Chauvin immediately stood and calmly placed his hands behind his back. Imagine where we'd be had George done the same."
After deleting the post, the department claimed the post was meant to be shared to someone's personal account and was mistakenly shared the the department's page.
"It is with regret that the Fall River Police Department's Facebook page was accessed by personnel who inadvertently re-posted an opinion that was meant for their own personal account," the department said in a statement posed to Facebook. "The posting in no way represents the opinion of the Chief of Police of the Fall River Police Department. We will continue our commitment toward transparency and building relationships with our community."
The statement didn't do much to assuage the anger of some, however.
"The opinion expressed represents the opinion of your personnel. Trying to say, "oh no, that's not the OFFICIAL opinion" just expresses what we all know to be true," someone wrote in the post's comment section. "You've got a public face and a private face, and you'll say one thing to us, and another behind closed doors. You want us to believe the public one is your real face, but character is all about what you do when no one is looking."
"So what you are saying is that you have an officer on your force who believes Chauvin was correct in his actions, which is exactly part of the larger systemic issue of policing," another person commented.
"The culprit should be identified and fired. This is ridiculous. This is completely unacceptable, even if it was on their private page. It speaks to the mindset of your officers," added another person.
After releasing a statement expressing his disappointment in the "unacceptable nature" of the post, Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan said that the matter is being investigated.
"This gentleman will be dealt with appropriately and going forward, maybe there's a lot more work to do to look at people's attitudes in the department," Coogan said.
'Racist trash': Dem lawmaker spits fire at Republicans on House floor for opposing DC statehood
April 22, 2021
Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) on Thursday said that Republican arguments against statehood for the District of Columbia are "racist trash."
Jones made the remarks during a debate about D.C. statehood on the U.S. House floor.
"I have had enough of my colleagues racist insinuations that somehow the people of Washington, D.C. are incapable or even unworthy of our democracy," Jones began. "One Senate Republican said that D.C. wouldn't be a -- quote -- well-rounded, working-class state. I had no idea there were so many syllables in the word 'white.'"
He continued: "One of my House Republican colleagues said that D.C. shouldn't be a state because the District doesn't have a landfill! My goodness, with all the racist trash my colleagues have brought to this debate, I can see why they're worried about having a place to put it."
At that point, Republican lawmakers erupted with anger and demanded that Jones's words be retracted. But the chair ruled that Jones could continue.
"The truth is that there is no good faith argument for disenfranchising," Jones said before he was interrupted again.
"Do your job, read the rules!" Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) shouted.
Jones eventually relented and allowed his words to be withdrawn from the record.
"These desperate objections are about fear," Jones explained, "fear that in D.C. their white supremacist politics will no longer play, fear that soon enough white supremacist politics won't work anywhere in America, fear that if they don't rig our Democracy, they will not win."
A spokesperson for Jones later told Forbes that he "stands by what he said" but agreed to withdraw the remarks to avoid an unnecessary vote.
Watch the video below from C-SPAN.
