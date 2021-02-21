Iran's Zarif says U.S. must first lift sanctions before talks to revive 2015 deal

By Parisa Hafezi DUBAI (Reuters) - Tehran said on Sunday the United States must first lift sanctions on Iran if it wants to talk about salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal, reiterating its stance that it will not make the first move to restore the pact with major powers. President Joe Biden's administration said last week it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to the accord, which aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons while lifting most international sanctions. Former President Donald Trump abandoned the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, which in turn...