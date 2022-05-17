Iraq balks at greater Chinese control of its oilfields

By Sarah McFarlane and Aref Mohammed LONDON/BASRA (Reuters) - Iraq's oil ministry thwarted three prospective deals last year that would have handed Chinese firms more control over its oilfields and led to an exodus of international oil majors that Baghdad wants to invest in its creaking economy. Since the start of 2021, plans by Russia's Lukoil and U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil to sell stakes in major fields to Chinese state-backed firms have hit the buffers after interventions from Iraq's oil ministry, according to Iraqi oil officials and industry executives. Selling a stake to a state-run Chine...
Marjorie Taylor Greene opponents renew bid to boot her from ballot
May 17, 2022
With just over a week to go before Election Day, a group of voters in Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Northwest Georgia district has renewed its challenge of her candidacy.
The voters claim Greene should be ineligible under the 14th Amendment because they say she was involved with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot in Washington, which they contend amounted to a rebellion against the United States.
Administrative law judge Charles Beaudrot and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger were not convinced by their arguments. Beaudrot ruled that the challengers did not provide sufficient evidence that Greene had any role in the attacks, and Raffensperger, who manages elections in the state, signed off on the opinion.
Free Speech for People, a nonprofit legal advocacy organization representing the challengers, filed an appeal with the Fulton County Superior Court Monday, arguing that the court made several errors in the case.
Typically, when a candidate’s eligibility is challenged in Georgia, it is a question of whether the candidate meets the age or residency requirements to run, and the candidate must simply provide their birth certificate or proof of residency. Since Greene’s case is more complicated, the court ruled that the burden of proof should be on the challengers.
“In the interests of justice, Rep. Greene should not be required to ‘prove a negative’ and affirmatively establish she did not engage in an insurrection,” Beaudrot’s decision reads.
That was a mistake, the challengers argue, because evidence necessary to determine Greene’s eligibility was in her control, but the judge blocked their request for discovery.
The challengers requested documents including Greene’s communications with people under investigation for planning the Jan. 6 riots but were denied on the grounds that it was “impracticable and unrealistic to require Respondent to deliver a significant volume of material prior to the scheduled hearing date.”
The challengers also say Beaudrot did not properly consider statements Greene made prior to taking office. The section of the 14th Amendment they are seeking to invoke bars those who have taken an oath of office before engaging in a rebellion from running again, and the case centered on her activity between being sworn in Jan. 3, 2021, and the riot three days later.
During the April 22 hearing, attorneys submitted video and social media statements made by Greene urging supporters to “flood the Capitol building” and telling an interviewer that “you can’t allow it to just transfer power peacefully like Joe Biden wants and allow him to become our president.”
Greene’s lawyers argued that statements like these were simply heated political rhetoric, and, more importantly, protected speech under the First Amendment, and Beaudrot seemed inclined to agree. The challengers say inflammatory statements made before taking office provide context that shows she was giving marching orders to those who illegally entered the Capitol.
Finally, they argued that the judge set too high a bar in defining what it means to engage in an insurrection. Beaudrot concluded that Greene did not take part in the violence or provide tactical planning.
“Even if Greene did not learn about any plan to unlawfully challenge the election and attack the Capitol until she voiced her support for it on Jan. 5, 2021, her encouragement would still constitute ‘voluntary aiding’ and therefore engaging in insurrection,” the notice of appeal reads. “Similarly, even if the insurrectionist plan was not hatched until Jan. 5, shortly before Greene urged her support, that too would amount to ‘voluntary aiding’ and therefore engaging in insurrection.”
Greene’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but she has previously characterized the lawsuit as a partisan effort to expel an outspoken conservative and said that allowing judges rather than voters to decide who should serve could set a dangerous precedent. Her lawyers said she was as much a victim of the Jan. 6 violence as any other member of Congress and produced a statement of her calling for calm as she took refuge in the Capitol with her colleagues.
The state’s primary elections are set for May 24, with early voting underway now. Greene’s name appears on ballots in her district. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.
Georgia Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Georgia Recorder maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor John McCosh for questions: info@georgiarecorder.com. Follow Georgia Recorder on Facebook and Twitter.
Dr. Oz's final pitch to Pennsylvania asks voters to imagine lying in bed with him
May 16, 2022
As a television host, Dr. Oz spent most of his time saying scripted words that had been written for him. Running for office, however, means that Oz must come up with the perfect thing to say by himself and in an instant.
An example of this happened Monday night, as Oz made his closing message to Pennsylvania voters ahead of the Tuesday primary. He told voters to think about him in bed with them.
"When you go to bed at night, put your head on that soft pillow, you’ll know Oz will be doing exactly what you want him to do if you were there next to him," he said.
It prompted swift ridicule as the doc fumbled his awkward pitch and jokes involving sexual harassment claims and MyPillow followed.
This isn't the first time Oz has struggled articulating what he means when he speaks or posts on social media. "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver showed one video Oz posted on TikToc where he bragged about "surfing" in Italy to the song "My Life Be Like (Ooh Ahh)," by Grits featuring TobyMac.
Another video from Oz, Oliver pointed out, was the doctor telling his Rust-Belt voters his wife wanted to make crudité for dinner and sent him to the store. Oz said he was at the grocery store Wegner's, which doesn't exist. The large sign behind him said Redner's. Oz then complained about the high price of vegetables he had to buy for the crudité, but he actually grabbed store-made guacamole and store-made salsa.
According to Oz, it's reckless spending that is leading to high prices of food. He didn't explain how the two are connected, however.
Many Republican candidates are making videos of themselves pumping expensive gas and complaining about the gas prices. Oz did the same thing, at one of the more expensive gas stations, using mid-grade gas to pump inside of a gas-guzzling SUV.
"Oh! That's almost $5! That's crazy," Oz explains, looking at the pump. It actually shows $4.75 for the mid-grade at a Shell station, a company that is generally more expensive for "pure" gas.
See the Dr. Oz video below or at this link.
Oz: When you go to bed at night, put your head on that soft pillow, you\u2019ll know Oz will be doing exactly what you want him to do if you were there next to himpic.twitter.com/M1lkJgqzmU— Acyn (@Acyn) 1652751404
Buffalo shooter pondered shooting up an elementary school and church, too: report
May 16, 2022
NBC News reported Monday evening that chat logs show the gunman who killed ten people in Buffalo, New York this weekend at a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood, pondered his other shooting location options.
Payton S. Gendron posted a 180-plus page manifesto in which he promoted the conspiracy theory that white people are being replaced as part of a plot by Democrats. Law enforcement revealed chat logs on Discord in which Gendron planned his various options for a mass shooting.
Hundreds of pages of chats are no longer available online or other forums, but it was observed that he documented his planning beginning in Dec. 2021. The chats ended last week when he posted selfies that match the mugshot of Gendron.
The first details he provided examined the percentage of Black people in the area. He identified Rochester, New York as a possible location but ultimately decided on Buffalo.
By Feb. 2022 he cited several churches as possible attack locations, the report explained. He then speculated about attacking an elementary school, but the security there was likely a deterrent. The grocery store he went after did have security, but the body armor he was wearing prevented shots from security from stopping him.
"On May 1, less than two weeks before the attack, the user claims in one post he might 'also' attack the elementary school, but is unclear how he would get in and out of the building," the report explained. "He claimed he had driven by the school during a prior stakeout of Tops."
Police told CNN on Saturday that he went to the store in the days leading up to the shooting. He'd done another tour of the store in March as part of his preparation.
The manifesto also promoted false theories used throughout the centuries to justify attacks on people of color, such as brain size and other factors.
Last Wednesday, he wrote that he would do the grocery store so that it would terrify people of all generations in the future.
The chat logs also show private posts of his weapons and other content.
"The author of the manifesto said that he was specifically radicalized on the 4chan forum, which is a largely unmoderated space that is frequently filled with racist and extremist rhetoric," the NBC report closed. "But Jared Holt, a resident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, said that oftentimes online extremists will use other platforms to spread their ideology."
He explained that while they might cite one site or another, they typically have multiple accounts on several sites to use in an effort to spread their ideology.
