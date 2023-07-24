Iraq condemns burning of Koran in Copenhagen, says Danish mission staff have left Baghdad

DUBAI/COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Iraq condemned the burning of a copy of the Koran in front of its embassy in Denmark on Monday and said Danish staff at the embassy in Baghdad had left the country after protests there, while Copenhagen said it had "not withdrawn from Iraq". Demonstrations have raged across Iran and Iraq after Denmark and Sweden allowed the burning of the Koran under rules protecting free speech. Protesters in Iraq set the Swedish embassy in Baghdad alight on Thursday. Two anti-Islam protesters set fire to a copy of Islam's holy book in front of the Iraqi embassy in the Danish capit...