Iraq outlaws term ‘homosexuality,’ media must use ‘sexual deviance’ instead
ASAAD NIAZI/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Iraq is banning the term “homosexuality,” saying media companies must instead use the term “sexual deviance,” after a document from the Arab state’s media regulator was published this week. The restriction comes from The Iraqi Communications and Media Commission, and extends to all phone and internet companies and their mobile applications, reports Reuters. Media organizations have been directed “not to use the term ‘homosexuality’ and to use the correct term ‘sexual deviance,’” the statement said. In recent months, Shi’ite Muslim factions in the country have expressed their condemnation of th...