Ireland mourns death of 'trailblazing' singer Sinead O'Connor

By Graham Fahy and Padraic Halpin DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland on Thursday mourned the death of Sinead O'Connor, the singer who was remembered for a stirring voice that stopped people in their tracks on stage and told uncomfortable truths off it. O'Connor, best known for the 1990 chart-topping hit "Nothing Compares 2 U", died on Wednesday aged 56 after police found her unresponsive at an address in London. Her death is not being treated as suspicious, London's Metropolitan Police said. Irish president Michael D. Higgins led tributes from around the world on Wednesday, praising her fearless commi...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
I don’t know about you, but House Speaker Kevin McCarthy does not come off as a figure of genuine authority and respect. If Nancy Pelosi, his predecessor, gave the impression of loving but iron-willed matriarch to her party’s rowdiest juveniles, McCarthy gives the impression of a bachelor uncle babysitting the kids for the day and coming close to giving up.
Since becoming speaker, he’s fended off demands by some in his party to meet the Democrats’ impeachments of Donald Trump with their own of Joe Biden. On what evidence? They didn’t know, but they were sure they’d find it. As the search for evidence of wrongdoing keeps running into the problem of there being no evidence of wrongdoing, however, some in his party are apparently fresh out of patience. Evidence, schmevidence.
Just do it.
READ MORE: 'It's like a soap opera': These Republicans are weary of their colleagues’ Hunter Biden obsession
The Postreported Wednesday that in a series of meetings this week that McCarthy has “told lawmakers and some members of his leadership team that he is ‘moving closer’ to an impeachment inquiry though he’s not there yet.” He later found himself explaining the difference between things that don’t need to be explained if you’re a figure of authority and respect.
“Impeachment inquiry is not impeachment,” McCarthy told reporters. “Impeachment inquiry is allowing Congress to get the information.” The man badly wants to be seen as a leader but the farther along he gets into his tenure, the more obvious it is that he’s not leading at all. He’s following.
Honestly, it’s embarrassing.
If McCarthy were a true leader, he’d know the problem with trying to appease people who don’t want to be appeased – the moment you give them what they say they want, they say they want something else. And they do that, because they have rightly sized him up. He’s got no backbone.
READ MORE: 'Completely unverified': Even Fox News isn’t buying McCarthy’s rush to impeach Biden
According to the Post, some members of the House Freedom Caucus are now “publicly reminding colleagues that McCarthy’s speakership largely hinges on promises made in January to reduce spending significantly and are demanding steeper cuts that could make for difficult votes for vulnerable incumbents seeking to keep their seats and the GOP majority.”
In other words, they are reminding him of his promise to cut spending as if the speaker has not already attempted to make good on that promise, which was using the debt-ceiling to extort concessions out of Joe Biden. (He did sorta kinda make good on that promise, but also he didn’t really.)
They are now saying that they won’t support must-pass appropriations bills unless he greenlights impeachment. Like all abusers, they’re moving the standard on him. Like all weaklings, he’s going along, no doubt with the expectation that if he caves this time, he won’t have to cave again.
He will, of course.
Think of it this way. When the rowdiest juvenile Democrats made their initial stink about impeaching Donald Trump, what was the first thing Nancy Pelosi did? She said knock it off. Guess what? They listened.
When the rowdiest juvenile Republicans made their initial stink about impeaching Joe Biden, what was the first thing McCarthy did? It wasn’t knock it off. They don’t respect him enough for that kind of thing to work.
It’s gotten so bad that McCarthy did something this week that I just can’t imagine Pelosi doing – parsing the meanings of words that don’t need parsing when you are a figure of authority and respect, to wit: He’s not saying that he’s calling for impeachment. He’s not saying that he’s calling for an impeachment inquiry. All he’s saying is that he’s moving closer to an impeachment inquiry, which is not at all the same as an impeachment.
I don’t know about you, but when a leader finds himself explaining what he doesn’t mean as much as McCarthy does, his number is about to come up.
Pelosi changed her mind, of course, but only after indisputable evidence emerged of the criminal former president’s attempt to extort a foreign ally for the purpose of defrauding the American people in 2020. She stood in the way of empty demands. She did not stand in the way of evidence of constitutional crimes worthy of the risk of mounting an impeachment.
McCarthy isn’t standing in the way of evidence, but that’s because there is no evidence for him to stand in the way of. Try as they might, each of the Republican committees investigating “the Biden family” – which is code for Hunter Biden, the president’s profligate son – keeps running into the problem of failing to find evidence of wrongdoing by the president.
There isn’t just a lack of evidence of constitutional crimes worthy of the risk of mounting an impeachment. There’s a lack of evidence. All bark. No bite.
Just like Speaker McCarthy.
READ MORE: McCarthy invites lawmakers to screen movie with 'anti-Jewish canards' to boost workplace morale
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Tim Scott calls for end of DOJ 'weaponization' and criticizes Florida Black history curriculum
July 28, 2023
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, campaigning in Iowa, said if elected president, he would take on the “weaponization” of the Department of Justice.
Scott focused on law enforcement Thursday after a federal grand jury added three new felony charges against former President Donald Trump.
At a campaign event in Ankeny, Scott was asked how the charges should factor into Republican primary voters’ and caucusgoers’ decision on the 2024 nomination.
“Well, I’m running for president, so I’m hoping that the caucusgoers are gonna go caucus for me,” Scott said. “So my hope is that I will be the nominee of this party.”
Trump, who is seeking a return to office in 2024, faces charges related to his possession and handling of classified documents. The former president, may also see federal charges in a separate case related to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection.
“At the end of the day, what we all should be very concerned about is the weaponization Department of Justice,” Scott said. “We should be very careful on how we use this power against political opponents. That is not good for the soul of our country. We need Lady Justice to wear a blindfold.”
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott spoke with Gov. Kim Reynolds following his town hall in Ankeny on July 27, 2023. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch)
Scott, a South Carolina Republican, greeted a crowd of more than 200 people Thursday evening at the District Venue in Ankeny. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds also attended.
When answering questions from the audience, he called for eliminating “every single political appointee in all of the Department of Justice,” as well as making leadership changes at the FBI and other “alphabet soup agencies” to prevent federal law enforcement offices from being used for political purposes.
As president, Scott said, he would work to reduce the scope of federal government, saying he would want to convene a meeting on the 10th amendment, which reserves rights not delegated to the federal government by the U.S. Constitution to the states and the people.
“We actually need something like a 10th Amendment committee, to have governors around this country say, ‘y’all shouldn’t be doing this at all, and you’re not very good at it,’ ” Scott said.
Scott: There’s ‘no silver lining’ for slavery
The senator was also asked to respond to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ defense of Black history curriculum standards in Florida. The standards have drawn criticism for including language for instruction on “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”
DeSantis, also seeking the GOP nomination for president, addressed the issue earlier Thursday at a campaign event in Chariton. DeSantis defended the curriculum standards, saying the provision was meant to show that some enslaved people developed skills “in spite of slavery, not because of slavery.”
Scott said “there’s no silver lining” in slavery.
“Any benefits that people suggest you had from slavery, you would have had as a free person,” Scott said. “… So I would hope that every person in our country — and certainly running for president — would appreciate that. People have bad days. Sometimes they regret what they say. And we should ask them again to clarify their positions.”
Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
There are 'multiple cooperators' in Trump's documents case: former FBI official
July 28, 2023
It's obvious that there are "multiple cooperators" in the Mar-a-Lago case against Donald Trump, according to a former FBI official.
Former FBI assistant director for counter-intelligence Frank Figliuzzi said "it's clear" to him "that there are multiple cooperators here now, and it's crystal clear." Figliuzzi says, of those Trump employees who are anonymous in the criminal filing, one or more of them may be cooperating.
"Why do I say that? Because as you read through the 60 pages, you actually understand content of conversations, the phone conversations between two people, texts between two people."
He added:
"Often those two people are charged in the superseding indictment, they don't appear to be cooperating. So someone else has overheard a conversation. The head of I.T. there has likely cooperated because he is the guy they kept coming to saying, 'Can you delete the server?'"
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 |
Masthead |
Privacy Policy |
Manage Preferences | Debug Logs
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}