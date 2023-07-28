Ireland mourns death of 'trailblazing' singer Sinead O'Connor

Just do it.

The Postreported Wednesday that in a series of meetings this week that McCarthy has “told lawmakers and some members of his leadership team that he is ‘moving closer’ to an impeachment inquiry though he’s not there yet.” He later found himself explaining the difference between things that don’t need to be explained if you’re a figure of authority and respect.

“Impeachment inquiry is not impeachment,” McCarthy told reporters. “Impeachment inquiry is allowing Congress to get the information.” The man badly wants to be seen as a leader but the farther along he gets into his tenure, the more obvious it is that he’s not leading at all. He’s following.

Honestly, it’s embarrassing.

If McCarthy were a true leader, he’d know the problem with trying to appease people who don’t want to be appeased – the moment you give them what they say they want, they say they want something else. And they do that, because they have rightly sized him up. He’s got no backbone.

According to the Post, some members of the House Freedom Caucus are now “publicly reminding colleagues that McCarthy’s speakership largely hinges on promises made in January to reduce spending significantly and are demanding steeper cuts that could make for difficult votes for vulnerable incumbents seeking to keep their seats and the GOP majority.”

In other words, they are reminding him of his promise to cut spending as if the speaker has not already attempted to make good on that promise, which was using the debt-ceiling to extort concessions out of Joe Biden. (He did sorta kinda make good on that promise, but also he didn’t really.)

They are now saying that they won’t support must-pass appropriations bills unless he greenlights impeachment. Like all abusers, they’re moving the standard on him. Like all weaklings, he’s going along, no doubt with the expectation that if he caves this time, he won’t have to cave again.

He will, of course.

Think of it this way. When the rowdiest juvenile Democrats made their initial stink about impeaching Donald Trump, what was the first thing Nancy Pelosi did? She said knock it off. Guess what? They listened.

When the rowdiest juvenile Republicans made their initial stink about impeaching Joe Biden, what was the first thing McCarthy did? It wasn’t knock it off. They don’t respect him enough for that kind of thing to work.

It’s gotten so bad that McCarthy did something this week that I just can’t imagine Pelosi doing – parsing the meanings of words that don’t need parsing when you are a figure of authority and respect, to wit: He’s not saying that he’s calling for impeachment. He’s not saying that he’s calling for an impeachment inquiry. All he’s saying is that he’s moving closer to an impeachment inquiry, which is not at all the same as an impeachment.

I don’t know about you, but when a leader finds himself explaining what he doesn’t mean as much as McCarthy does, his number is about to come up.

Pelosi changed her mind, of course, but only after indisputable evidence emerged of the criminal former president’s attempt to extort a foreign ally for the purpose of defrauding the American people in 2020. She stood in the way of empty demands. She did not stand in the way of evidence of constitutional crimes worthy of the risk of mounting an impeachment.

McCarthy isn’t standing in the way of evidence, but that’s because there is no evidence for him to stand in the way of. Try as they might, each of the Republican committees investigating “the Biden family” – which is code for Hunter Biden, the president’s profligate son – keeps running into the problem of failing to find evidence of wrongdoing by the president.

There isn’t just a lack of evidence of constitutional crimes worthy of the risk of mounting an impeachment. There’s a lack of evidence. All bark. No bite.

Just like Speaker McCarthy.

