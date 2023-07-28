Ireland mourns death of 'trailblazing' singer Sinead O'Connor

By Graham Fahy and Padraic Halpin DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland on Thursday mourned the death of Sinead O'Connor, the singer who was remembered for a stirring voice that stopped people in their tracks on stage and told uncomfortable truths off it. O'Connor, best known for the 1990 chart-topping hit "Nothing Compares 2 U", died on Wednesday aged 56 after police found her unresponsive at an address in London. Her death is not being treated as suspicious, London's Metropolitan Police said. Irish president Michael D. Higgins led tributes from around the world on Wednesday, praising her fearless commi...