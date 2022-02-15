Irish trade with Northern Ireland booms after Brexit

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's trade with Northern Ireland grew rapidly in 2021 with imports up 65% and exports to the British-run region 54% higher, helping to offset a 13% fall in imports from Britain during the first year of Brexit checks, data showed on Tuesday. The fall in the value of British imports to 15.4 billion euros ($17 billion) from 17.7 billion meant goods coming into Ireland from its larger neighbour represented 15% of the value of total imports last year compared to 21% in 2020. Overall imports jumped 18% to 102 billion euros, including a 1.6 billion euro uplift from Northern Ir...