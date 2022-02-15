Irish trade with Northern Ireland booms after Brexit

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's trade with Northern Ireland grew rapidly in 2021 with imports up 65% and exports to the British-run region 54% higher, helping to offset a 13% fall in imports from Britain during the first year of Brexit checks, data showed on Tuesday. The fall in the value of British imports to 15.4 billion euros ($17 billion) from 17.7 billion meant goods coming into Ireland from its larger neighbour represented 15% of the value of total imports last year compared to 21% in 2020. Overall imports jumped 18% to 102 billion euros, including a 1.6 billion euro uplift from Northern Ir...
'The Durham investigation is in real trouble': Legal expert untangles the right wing's latest conspiracy theory
February 15, 2022
The Donald Trump-appointed special counsel filed a misleading motion that has lit up Fox News and other conservative outlets, but a national security expert threw cold water on their narrative.
Fox News has been hyping special counsel John Durham's filing, which they have inaccurately declared as evidence that Hillary Clinton's campaign had paid technology executive Rodney Joffe to "infiltrate" a White House server, and Trump has called for anyone involved to be executed -- but attorney Marcy Wheeler explained how they had gotten their facts wrong to MSNBC's "Morning Joe."
"One of the things [Durham] revealed in that, which I have heard from other people is this claim that Rodney Joffe was accessing data from the White House," Wheeler said. "All of that data precedes Trump's inauguration, so you have Trump out there calling for these people to be put to death when really what happened is Rodney Joffe was trying to keep [then-president] Barack Obama safe from hackers. That's all it is. That's why Trump wants these people killed, Durham knows that."
"Durham knows that this data precedes Trump," she continued. "He didn't include it in the filing so he has everyone worked up on Fox News. John Ratcliffe, you showed him earlier. Kash Patel is the source of many of these false claims. They were both witnesses to John Durham and Kash Patel has known about this allegation going back to December of 2017 because he's the one who asked [cybersecurity lawyer] Michael Sussman about it. Michael Sussman was honest about it back in December 2017 and Kash Patel when he was an Intelligence Committee staffer, when he was working in the White House, when he was the chief of staff for [the Department of Defense] he did nothing about this because he knew that all Rodney Joffe was doing was trying to keep the White House safe from hackers. That's what this is about."
Durham has accused Sussman of lying to FBI investigators during a September 2016 meeting about Trump's possible links to Russia, and this latest filing centers around the tech executive's investigation of rumors that computers at Trump Tower were communicating with servers at Russia's Alfa Bank.
"The Durham investigation is in real trouble," Wheeler said. "One of the allegations in the indictment is that Sussman was coordinating with the Hillary [Clinton] campaign on these Alfa Bank allegations back in October. Sussman was, like, name the people. In October, Durham said, 'I don't have any people.' In November, he first interviewed a Hillary staffer, he hadn't actually investigated this. We also learned recently that even though Durham and [then-attorney general] Bill Barr flew to Italy to get the phones from Joseph Mifsud, if you remember, is that Italian who was talking to George Papadopoulos. He never walked across DOJ to get the phones from James Baker, who is the single witness to this conversation with Michael Sussman. He didn't find out that DOJ [inspector general] had two of the phones until January. Then, after he revealed that he had these phones that he should have looked for four years ago, he then had to disclose that he had been told about one of the phones back in 2018 but he didn't remember it anymore."
"That's not the only thing that Durham didn't do before charging Sussman," Wheeler added.
She listed other flaws in Durham's investigation, and she expects Sussman to file a motion to dismiss the indictment against him -- and she believes the special counsel filed his pretrial motion last week to get ahead of that move.
"Probably what last Friday's stunt was about for Durham was an attempt to preempt that, an attempt to pretend that this investigation isn't kind of post-hoc a discovery of things," Wheeler said. "For example, he didn't investigate what the FBI's relationship is with Rodney Joffe before he charged Michael Sussman. He only pulled the communications when Sussman said, 'Why don't you find out what kind of relationship the FBI has with Joffe.' He discovered there were thousands of communications, so Durham is very close to position where Sussman is going to have the opportunity to say, 'You didn't do an investigation before you charged me.'"
"A week before he probably is going to have to do that this stunt comes out and you have all of these people who were witnesses, who fed these conspiracy theories to Durham on the front end," Wheeler concluded, "who then go on Fox News and make false claims about it. That's what the story is, Kash Patel garbage in, Kash Patel garbage out, and Trump threatening to kill people as a result."
Distraught Eric Trump calls for prosecutors to investigate Hillary Clinton: 'They’ll go after my father for nothing'
February 15, 2022
Appearing on Fox News Monday night a distraught Eric Trump told Sean Hannity that Hillary Clinton should be prosecuted.
"Isn't that a, you know, isn't that fraud? Isn't that all sorts of offenses?" Trump asked Hannity, a longtime unofficial advisor to Donald Trump.
"Where are the prosecutors right now?" Eric Trump asked. "You know, the same prosecutors, they'll go after my father every single day for nothing, right? Just because they want to disqualify him because he's clearly the front runner for 2024," cried Eric Trump, a top executive of the Trump Organization, which is facing investigations of potential fraud. There is massive evidence of potential, possibly criminal, wrongdoing by Donald Trump as well, going as far back as the Mueller investigation if not earlier.
"Where are those prosecutors? Hillary Rodham Clinton is a New York resident. Let me just kind of break that down for you. She lives in Chappaqua, New York and guess where Trump Tower is located is located? It's located on Fifth Avenue in New York. Where are these prosecutors? Where is the DA? Isn't that a federal – Isn't that a, you know, isn't that fraud? Isn't that all sorts of offenses?"
Eric Trump appeared to be discussing the news, incorrectly reported by Fox News, about the Durham investigation.
I read the John Durham BS motion that Fox News and all on the right are talking about. It does NOT say Team Clinton hacked into Trump's computers nor does it even say Team Clinton “infiltrated” Trump Tower computers. Those are LITERALLY lies by Fox News and GOP.
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 15, 2022
"Where's Letitia James in this whole thing?" Trump, upset, asked of the New York Attorney General. "Is she just gonna ignore this because Hillary happens to be in her political party?"
A very emotional Eric Trump almost cries on Hannity pic.twitter.com/htupGUnhiX
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 15, 2022
Trump supporters invoke Beelzebub to argue against Michigan GOP's plan to count ballots: report
February 15, 2022
Trump supporters in Michigan invoked one of the seven princes of Hell to argue against the state Republican Party's plan to count ballots from 3,000 to 4,000 delegates at its upcoming endorsement convention.
"Conspiracy theories peddled by some Michigan Republicans and allies of former President Donald Trump about voting machines in 2020 have come home to roost," the Detroit Free Press reported Tuesday. "For years, the party has used voting tabulators to count the ballots at its conventions. GOP leaders advocated for the continued use of tabulating machines. But Republicans who champion debunked theories about voting machines — fantastical claims of vote switching, counting half of a vote or hacked tabulators — want the ballots counted by hand this time. The party is compromising: they’ll use tabulators, but a newly created 27-person audit committee will review the results by hand immediately after the machine count."
One group opposed to the plan invoked Satan.
"Pure Integrity for Michigan Elections — one of many groups pushing for a so-called "forensic audit" of the 2020 election — has blasted the GOP plan. 'Grassroots groups would sooner stare into the glowering, red eyes of Beelzebub than to allow a Dominion, ESS, or Hart tabulator to run its lecherous paws over their sacred ballots,' reads a recent email from the group, referring to companies that manufacture ballot tabulators targeted by Republican election conspiracies," the newspaper reported.
There have been wild delusions about tabulation machines pushed by Trump supporters in Michigan.
"One of the GOP candidates seeking the party’s backing for attorney general — Matt DePerno — has fueled fanciful theories about vote manipulation by the Dominion tabulators used in Antrim County, the site of a brief tallying error on election night. He filed the lawsuit seeking a so-called forensic audit in Antrim County that served as a vehicle to advance tales of a conspiracy involving Dominion, theories relied on at times by Trump and his former attorney Rudy Giuliani," the newspaper reported.
In January, Trump praised DePerno, writing "he has energized the Republican base against the RINOs and Crooked Democrats, especially as it pertains to Election Integrity. I have fully endorsed Matt because of his past accomplishments as a warrior lawyer. He is exactly what Michigan needs!"
Former Michigan GOP executive director Jeff Timmer worries about chaos at the endorsement convention as losing candidates repeat Trump's talking points about voter fraud.
"I think that’s a guarantee: if they use the machines to count, somebody will demand hand recounts and they’ll be sitting there all day and into the next day going through these ballots over and over and over again," he said.
Republicans have been conditioned to claim an election was rigged when their preferred candidate loses, Timmer said. "It’s not just going to be when they lose to a Democrat."
Read the full report.
