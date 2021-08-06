‘Irretrievably tarnished’: NYC lawyers shred Trump in defending move to cancel Bronx golf course contract
Donald Trump, Allen Weisselberg and Donald Trump Jr. (AFP)

NEW YORK — The Trump name, once slapped on everything from steaks to casinos and skyscrapers, is now too toxic for a Bronx golf course. City lawyers argued in a court filing that Mayor Bill de Blasio’s decision to cancel its deal for the ex-president to operate the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point was a legitimate response after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection crippled Trump’s ability to draw major tournaments to the Bronx and trashed his reputation. “The Trump name — once a key selling point for his businesses, including TFP and other of Trump’s golf course entities — was irretrievably tarnish...