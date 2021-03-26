Is sex addiction really a thing? Science is skeptical

Atlanta police officers and detectives respond to the crime scene at Aromatherapy Spa and Gold Spa, both located in the 1900 block of Piedmont Road NE in Atlanta, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. - Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com/TNS
ATLANTA – To join the church Atlanta spa shooting suspect Robert Aaron Long attended, you have to adhere to certain non-negotiable edicts, a terms of agreement of sorts for membership. In a section titled “Diligence of Members,” Crabapple First Baptist Church leaders defined marriage as between a man and a woman and said sex was limited to married couples. “Lust is a huge problem in our culture today and the ease of access to materials that feed temptation is unprecedented,” church leaders warned on their website. For Long, 21, the lure of sexual gratification proved impossible to ignore. Last...