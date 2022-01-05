COVID is masking hit to finance from Brexit, says City of London

By Huw Jones LONDON (Reuters) - The City of London's policy chief said on Wednesday that Britain's attempt to get on the front foot in global finance after Brexit needs sustained impetus from the government. Britain's financial sector lost most of its access to the European Union, which had been its single biggest export customer, after it completed its departure from the bloc a year ago. While the sector has adapted smoothly to Brexit, the full implications were still working their way through, said Catherine McGuinness, whose five-year term as policy chief for the "Square Mile" financial dis...