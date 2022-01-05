COVID is masking hit to finance from Brexit, says City of London

By Huw Jones LONDON (Reuters) - The City of London's policy chief said on Wednesday that Britain's attempt to get on the front foot in global finance after Brexit needs sustained impetus from the government. Britain's financial sector lost most of its access to the European Union, which had been its single biggest export customer, after it completed its departure from the bloc a year ago. While the sector has adapted smoothly to Brexit, the full implications were still working their way through, said Catherine McGuinness, whose five-year term as policy chief for the "Square Mile" financial dis...
REVEALED: Louie Gohmert's violent rhetoric was flagged by Capitol police 3 days before insurrection
January 05, 2022
Three days before the Jan. 6 insurrection, Capitol police intelligence analysts warned of potential danger stemming from comments made by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX).
The warning was part of a Special Event Assessment dated Jan. 3, 2021 — analyzing threats associated with Congress' impending vote on the certification of electoral votes on Jan. 6.
Politico's Betsy Woodruff Swan, who obtained a copy of the Special Event Assessment, reported Wednesday: "The Jan. 3 assessment noted that Gohmert had sued to try to get then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election results. The assessment added that a federal judge had thrown out Gohmert’s suit."
Capitol police analysts wrote in the intelligence assessment: “In an interview Friday evening on pro-Trump news network Newsmax, Representative Gohmert claimed that letting the will of the voters stand would ‘mean the end of our republic, the end of the experiment in self-government. Representative Gohmert then seemed to encourage violence as a means to this end. ‘But bottom line is, the court is saying, ‘We’re not going to touch this. You have no remedy – basically, in effect, the ruling would be that you gotta go to the streets and be as violent as Antifa and BLM.’”
Later in the report, Capitol police intelligence analysts noted that the White House was actively helping to plan a rally on the Ellipse on Jan. 6. And they warned that Trump supporters' "sense of desperation and disappointment may lead to more of an incentive to become violent."
At the time, Gohmert issued a statement claiming he had “not encouraged and unequivocally do not advocate for violence.”
A.J. Swinson, a spokesperson for Gohmert, alleged Wednesday that the intelligence assessment had taken the congressman's remarks out of context.
“Therefore, such an out of context statement promotes fake news, promotes injustice, and fails to note his ongoing advocacy as a former judge and appellate court Chief Justice," Swinson told Politico. "The institutions created to resolve disputes MUST have the courage to resolve the disputes they were created to resolve so our system can function peaceably.”
Appearing on MSNBC shortly after her story broke, Woodruff Swan said the intelligence assessment also raised concerns about white supremacists and people with weapons endangering lawmakers and law enforcement officers on Jan. 6.
"The problem with comments like this is that not every person hearing them is the most sophisticated news consumer," Woodruff Swan said of Gohmert. "When you have lawmakers making comments along the line of 'you've got to go out into the streets and be violent,' that's the kind of thing that worries people who are in the intelligence space, and it worried people in the Capitol police department just three days before this extraordinarily violent attack on the Capitol."
MAGA rioter's mother begs for leniency: His 'anger issues' were fueled by Rush Limbaugh and Alex Jones
January 05, 2022
On Wednesday, CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, the key correspondent covering the January 6 trials, reported that the mother of Jack Kostolsky -- an Allentown, Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to unlawful picketing at the Capitol -- is begging the judge to show mercy — arguing that his mind was poisoned by far-right conspiracy theories.
"Somewhere along the way while in his 20's and living at his father's, Jackson became inspired by the far-right media," wrote his mother, noting that both she and his father are Democrats. "He was very influenced by Rush Limbaugh and, sadly, Alex Jones and his conspiracy theories. It seemed to fuel his anger issues. He believes everything Alex Jones has to say. Jack is what I believe to be a victim of the media."
Mother of Jan 6 defendant Jack Kostolsky of Allentown, PA writes judge seeking leniency at his sentencing Tuesday (Unlawful picketing plea)\n\nShe writes, "He was very influenced by Rush Limbaugh and sadly Alex Jones & his conspiracy theories. It seemed to fuel his anger issues"pic.twitter.com/Ng6QtnC8YI— Scott MacFarlane (@Scott MacFarlane) 1641418800
Jones, who has been deplatformed from most social media, is infamous for spreading violent antigovernment paranoia through his Infowars webcast, most notably the idea that the Sandy Hook mass shooting was staged with child actors — a claim that ultimately led to a devastating defamation suit.
A number of Capitol rioters have sought to defend their behavior by arguing that former President Donald Trump, or right-wing media personalities, convinced them to take action, although judges have broadly rejected these defenses.
Novak Djokovic faces deportation from Australia over COVID vaccine exemption
January 05, 2022
Tennis star Novak Djokovic is set to be deported from Australia after the government reportedly refused to recognize his COVID-19 vaccine exemption.
Djokovic received a medical exemption earlier this week to participate in the Australian Open, which otherwise requires players to be vaccinated for COVID.
Djokovic has voiced opposition to COVID-19 vaccines, and the exemption sparked backlash in Australia. After arriving at the airport in Melbourne, Djokovic reportedly spent the night in a police-guarded room due to an issue with his visa.
"The extraordinary, escalating soap opera surrounding the world's best men's player arrived to a political storm and a visa controversy as he jetted into Tullamarine Airport after a 14-hour flight from Dubai," Australia's 7 News reports. "Djokovic was still awaiting permission early on Thursday after it emerged that his team had applied for a visa that does not allow for medical exemptions. That prompted the local government of Victoria to say it would not support Djokovic's application, putting his fate in the hands of the federal government and Prime Minister Scott Morrison.amid a visa mix-up that could derail his hopes of defending his Australian Open title."
Acting Victoria Sports Minister Jaala Pulford wrote on Twitter: "The Federal Government has asked if we will support Novak Djokovic's visa application to enter Australia. We will not be providing Novak Djokovic with individual visa application support to participate in the 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam. The Federal Government has asked if we will support Novak Djokovic’s visa application to enter Australia. We will not be providing Novak Djokovic with individual visa application support to participate in the 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam."
Djokovic reportedly planned to file an appeal to stop the deportation.
