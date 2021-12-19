Islamic countries pledge fund to stave off Afghanistan 'chaos'

By Asif Shahzad ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Islamic countries pledged on Sunday to set up a humanitarian trust fund for Afghanistan as, with millions facing hunger and a harsh winter setting in, Pakistan's prime minister warned of chaos if the worsening emergency was not urgently addressed. The crisis is causing mounting alarm but the international response has been muted, given Western reluctance to help the Taliban government, which seized power in August. "Unless action is taken immediately, Afghanistan is heading for chaos," Prime Minister Imran Khan told a meeting of foreign ministers from the O...