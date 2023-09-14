By Alexander Cornwell AZERMOUN, Morocco (Reuters) - Villagers in some of the most isolated areas hit by Morocco's earthquake were still living in makeshift tents and relying on donkeys to bring vital supplies on Thursday as they waited for state aid to reach them nearly a week after the disaster. The 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the High Atlas Mountains late on Sept. 8 killed 2,946 people and injured 5,674, according to the latest official figures, making it Morocco's deadliest since 1960 and most powerful since at least 1900. While orderly camps of government-issued tents and military...
Isolated Morocco earthquake survivors feel forgotten by state as they await help
September 14, 2023, 1:45 PM ET