Israel hints it may not engage Joe Biden on Iran nuclear strategy

By Dan Williams JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel held out the possibility on Tuesday it would not engage with U.S. President Joe Biden on strategy regarding the Iranian nuclear programme if he returns to a 2015 deal with Tehran. The remarks by Israel's envoy to Washington came at a touchy juncture for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Up for re-election next month, he has revived tough rhetoric on Iran while not yet having any direct communication with Biden. The new administration has said it wants a U.S. return to the 2015 nuclear deal - which former President Donald Trump quit, restoring sanct...
The fight for Democracy hasn’t ended. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Support honest journalism.
Tired of ads? Want to support our progressive journalism? Click to learn more.
JOIN FOR $1
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Trump's tax trial nightmare: Expert says 'the star witness could be Michael Cohen'
February 16, 2021
Legal analyst Elie Honig outlined how much of a nightmare former President Donald Trump could face if the Manhattan District Attorney's Office charges him with tax fraud.
Appearing on CNN Tuesday morning, Honig broke down what we know about the Manhattan DA's investigation, based on assorted court filings the office has made.
<p> "The core theory of the case is that the Trump Organization would falsely inflate or deflate the value of their assets depending on the situation," he said. "For example, when they were applying for a large bank loan the theory is they would falsely inflate the value of their assets so they could get bigger loans, but when it came time to pay taxes, they would falsely deflate the value of their assets because they didn't want to pay as much taxes." </p><p> Honig said that this case could be particularly tough for Trump to stomach given that his former "fixer" would likely play a major role in helping the prosecution. </p><p> "The star witness could be Michael Cohen," he said. "We know he's talking to the Manhattan D.A., spoke to them last month, January 2021, and we have an idea of what he might be telling them because he testified about this in Congress back in 2019." </p><p> Honig predicted that the Manhattan D.A. would bring a "strong case" if it decided to bring charges, although he warned that Trump "is not going to take this case lying down." </p><p> <em>Watch the video below</em>.<br/> </p><p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vV4gVnoU_Rw" width="560"></iframe></p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
More than a century after the first powered flight on Earth, NASA intends to prove it's possible to replicate the feat on another world.
Transported aboard the Mars 2020 spacecraft that arrives at the Red Planet on Thursday, the small Ingenuity helicopter will have several challenges to overcome -- the biggest being the rarefied Martian atmosphere, which is just one percent the density of Earth's.
<ul class="ee-ul"><li>Ultralight - </li></ul><p>It might be called a helicopter, but in appearance it's closer to mini-drones we've grown accustomed to seeing in recent years. </p><p>Weighing just four pounds (1.8 kilograms), its blades are much larger and spin about five times faster -- 2,400 revolutions per minute -- than would be required to generate the same amount of lift back on Earth.</p><p>It does however get some assistance from Mars, where the gravity is only a third of that on our home planet.</p><p>Ingenuity has four feet, a box-like body, and four carbon-fiber blades arranged in two rotors spinning in opposite directions. It comes with two cameras, computers, and navigation sensors.</p><p>It's also equipped with solar cells to recharge its batteries, much of the energy being used for staying warm on cold Martian nights, where temperatures fall to minus 130 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 90 degrees Celsius).</p><p>The helicopter is hitching a ride on the belly of the Perseverance rover, which will drop it to the ground once it has landed then drive away.</p><h1>90 second flights</h1><p>Up to five flights of gradual difficulty are planned, over a window of one month, within the first few months of the mission. </p><p>Ingenuity will fly at altitudes of 10-15 feet (3-5 meters) and travel as far as 160 feet (50 meters) from its starting area and back.</p><p>Each flight will last up to a minute and half -- compared to the 12 seconds the Wright brothers achieved with the first powered, controlled flight in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina in 1903.</p><p>Like the Perseverance rover, Ingenuity is too far away from Earth to be operated using a joystick, and is therefore designed to fly autonomously. </p><p>Its onboard computers will work with its sensors and cameras to keep it on a path programmed by its engineers.</p><p>But the outcome of these flights will be learned only after they took place. </p><ul class="ee-ul"><li>What's the goal? - </li></ul><p>NASA describes Ingenuity's mission as a "technology demonstration": a project that seeks to test a new capability together with the astrobiology mission of Perseverance.</p><p>If it's successful, however, it "basically opens up a whole new dimension of exploring Mars," said Bob Balaram, Ingenuity's chief engineer.</p><p>Future models could offer better vantage points not seen by current orbiters or by slow-moving rovers on the ground, allowing the helicopters to scope out terrain for land-based robots or humans.</p><p>They could even help carry light payloads from one site to another -- such as the rock and soil samples Perseverance will be collecting in the next phase of the Mars 2020 mission.</p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
In call with Macron, US Vice President Harris vows to strengthen ties with France
February 16, 2021
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, expressing her commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries, her office said in a statement.
President Joe Biden, a former vice president himself under Barack Obama, has had Harris at his side for multiple events during his early White House tenure, indicating he wants her to have a key role in implementing his political and policy agenda.
<p>The call with <a href="https://www.france24.com/en/tag/emmanuel-macron/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Macron</a>, leader of a G7 nation, shows Harris is taking a role in foreign policy as well, an area in which the former U.S. senator from California has significantly less experience than Biden.</p><p>"Vice President Harris and President Macron agreed on the need for close bilateral and multilateral cooperation to address <a href="https://www.france24.com/en/tag/coronavirus/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">COVID-19</a>, climate change, and support democracy at home and around the world," the vice president's office said in a statement.</p><p>"They also discussed numerous regional challenges, including those in the Middle East and Africa, and the need to confront them together," the statement said.</p><p>Harris also spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this month in her first call as vice president with a foreign leader.</p><p>Biden, a Democrat who took over from Republican former President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, has sought to re-engage with allies and with global institutions after four years of his predecessor's "America First" mantra.</p><p>Trump withdrew the United States from the World Health Organization and the Paris climate accord and largely scoffed at multilateral organizations and groups.</p><p>Biden had previously spoken with both Trudeau and Macron in January.</p><p>(<em>REUTERS</em>)</p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
Trending
Latest
Videos
Copyright © 2021 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.