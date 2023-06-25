Israel reboots fiercely opposed judicial campaign

By Maayan Lubell JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli lawmakers on Sunday began debating a bill that would limit the Supreme Court's powers, rebooting a fiercely opposed judicial overhaul instigated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition. Anti-government demonstrations had prompted Netanyahu to suspend his judicial drive in March to allow compromise talks with opposition parties. He declared those talks fruitless last week and ordered some of the legislation to be revived. The proposed changes, which included curbs on the court's ability to rule against the government,...