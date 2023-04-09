Israel rejects claim Mossad backed judiciary overhaul protests

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's government on Sunday rejected claims raised in documents allegedly leaked from the Pentagon that leaders of its foreign intelligence service Mossad had supported nationwide protests against a proposed overhaul of Israel's judiciary. The New York Times on Saturday published an assessment it attributed to a Central Intelligence Update from March 1 that Mossad leadership had encouraged its staff and Israeli citizens to join the mass protests. The paper said that while the leaked documents seemed authentic, it did not mean they were accurate. The office of Prime Mini...
'He has no shame': GOP insider points to the moment Lindsey Graham went 'full-tilt Trump'
April 09, 2023
During an appearance on MSNBC's 'The Sunday Show," GOP campaign consultant Susan Del Percio was pressed to answer the question of "What has happened" to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) who is now making appearances on conservative cable networks desperately fundraising to help pay Donald Trump's legal n bills.
The South Carolina Republican has been roundly ridiculed for his Fox News appearances where, in one appearance, he appeared teary-eyed after Trump was indicted in a Manhattan courtroom.
Speaking with MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart about Graham, Del Percio bluntly stated, "He has no shame."
After watching a clip from Saturday Night Live where Graham was parodied, Del Percio told the host, "We saw that happen right after Trump's election in 2016."
"He was worried about a primary and that is when he went full-Trump. It wasn't right away," she continued. "I don't know, it seems like he is going to next give away a set of knives or started using a tin can, I'm not sure which."
"I don't know why he's all in," host Capehart pressed. "He used to pal around with Senator John McCain (R-AZ). For the Republican party, [he was] kind of a moderate Republican. Lindsey Graham has gone like full MAGA."
'He's gone full tilt even when he tries to break away," Del Percio replied. "'Like January 6 is good example. He said he had enough. And then, I guess, someone chased him around an airport and he got very nervous and then went back full-tilt Trump."
'He has no shame," she added. "It's embarrassing to see this."
Bill Barr foresees Trump indictment from feds: 'He had no claim to those documents'
April 09, 2023
Former Attorney General Bill Barr said that former President Donald Trump would likely be prosecuted after he refused to return classified documents to the federal government.
On Sunday, Barr told ABC News that Trump should be "most concerned about the documents case" despite the former president's recent arrest in New York.
"I'd be most concerned about the document case in Mar-a-Lago because from what I can see, you know, when it first came out, a lot of Republicans manned the ramparts and were dumping all over the FBI and the government," Barr said. "He had no claim to those documents, especially the classified documents. They belonged to the government."
"And so, I think he was jerking the government around, and they subpoenaed it, and they tried to jawbone him into delivery of the documents," he continued. "I think they probably have some very good evidence there."
Barr explained why special counsel Jack Smith was likely to prosecute Trump.
"I don't know him well, but by reputation, he's a very dogged, aggressive prosecutor who will get to the bottom of what happened," he said of Smith. "And this is one of the things that leads me to believe that if there's a case there to be made, it will be brought, because I think the attorney general would have selected another kind of special counsel if he wanted more discretion exercise, like, well, yeah, there's a case, but we don't want to bring that case here because there's a lot of reasons against the public."
Four killed in avalanche in the French Alps
April 09, 2023
PARIS (Reuters) — Four people have died and a number of others have been injured in an avalanche in the French Alps, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Sunday.
The avalanche occurred in the middle of the day on the Armancette glacier, he wrote on Twitter.
Those caught up in the avalanche were hiking in the mountains, according to local media.
President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter that rescue services were continuing to search for further casualties and that his thoughts were with the victims and their families.
(Reporting by Layli Foroudi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
