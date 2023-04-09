Israel rejects claim Mossad backed judiciary overhaul protests

Speaking with MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart about Graham, Del Percio bluntly stated, "He has no shame."

After watching a clip from Saturday Night Live where Graham was parodied, Del Percio told the host, "We saw that happen right after Trump's election in 2016."

"He was worried about a primary and that is when he went full-Trump. It wasn't right away," she continued. "I don't know, it seems like he is going to next give away a set of knives or started using a tin can, I'm not sure which."

"I don't know why he's all in," host Capehart pressed. "He used to pal around with Senator John McCain (R-AZ). For the Republican party, [he was] kind of a moderate Republican. Lindsey Graham has gone like full MAGA."

'He's gone full tilt even when he tries to break away," Del Percio replied. "'Like January 6 is good example. He said he had enough. And then, I guess, someone chased him around an airport and he got very nervous and then went back full-tilt Trump."

'He has no shame," she added. "It's embarrassing to see this."

Watch below or at the link: