Israel's judicial reforms move forward amid fear of army reaction
Israeli Prime Minister and Chairman of the Likud Party, Benjamin Netanyahu, makes an address. Israel's government is pressing ahead with its controversial judicial reform plans despite continued mass demonstrations against them. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Israel's government is pressing ahead with its controversial judicial reform plans despite continued mass demonstrations against them. The parliament's justice committee met on Wednesday to advance a controversial bill. It provides for the end of the so-called reasonableness clause, which would remove the Supreme Court's power to judge decisions by the government or individual ministers as "unreasonable." Critics fear that this could encourage corruption and arbitrary appointments to high-ranking posts. Parliament approved the bill a few days ago in the first of three readings. Now the justice...