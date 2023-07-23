Israel's Netanyahu in hospital after getting pacemaker

By Maayan Lubell JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was fitted with a pacemaker on Sunday after experiencing a heart arrhythmia, and was under observation in the cardiac ward of a Tel Aviv-area hospital, his doctors said. "The implant went smoothly without any complications. He is not in a life-threatening condition and he feels great and is returning to his daily routine," said Roy Beinart, who manages the arrhythmia centre at Sheba Medical Center. Netanyahu had been given a heart monitor a week ago after being hospitalised for what he said was dehydration from hol...
Voting rights advocate calls recall petitions against Michigan lawmakers ‘anti-democratic’
July 23, 2023
The head of a nonpartisan group committed to voting rights is highly critical of petitions to recall state lawmakers, calling the effort a case of “sour grapes.”
Earlier this week, the Advance reported recall petitions against six state representatives from Michigan, five Democrats and one Republican.
And now two more petitions have been turned in seeking the recall of a sixth Democrat, state Rep. Noah Arbit of West Bloomfield, and a second Republican, state Rep. Donni Steele of Orion Township.
Jamie Lyons-Eddy, of Voters Not Politicians, speaks at a Lansing press conference for the Promote the Vote 2022 ballot initiative, July 11, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins
Jamie Lyons-Eddy is the executive director of Voters Not Politicians (VNP), which spearheaded a 2018 initiative reforming redistricting in Michigan and a 2022 effort that expanded voting access across the state.
“Let’s be clear, these recall efforts against duly elected legislators from both parties are anti-democratic,” she told the Michigan Advance. “Simply put, they are a waste of taxpayer money and distract lawmakers from what voters sent them to Lansing to do.”
Three petitions target state Reps. Jennifer Conlin (D-Ann Arbor), Reggie Miller (D-Belleville) and Jaime Churches (D-Wyandotte) for their yes votes on legislation to expand the definition of hate crimes to include violence on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, age and disability.
That was the same rationale for the petition turned in Wednesday against Arbit.
“I was notified by the Secretary of State that a recall petition was filed to remove me from office prior to the constitutional expiration of my term on December 31, 2024,” said Arbit in a statement. “The stated justification for recalling me is my vote to pass House Bill 4474, the Michigan Hate Crime Act, on June 20th. The petitioner is correct: not only did I vote for HB 4474; I wrote it and I sponsored it — in one of the proudest, most meaningful moments of my life. I will never apologize for fighting to protect ALL Michiganders from hate violence, and I will never be intimidated or cowed out of achieving my mission. I made a promise to the people of West Bloomfield, Commerce, and the Lakes. I promised that I would lead the fight against rising hate and extremism, and to relentlessly advocate for this community that I love. That is exactly what I have done in my first six months in office. And that is what I will continue to do as long as my community has confidence in me to represent them with faith and fidelity.”
Arbit’s petition was filed by Gerald Clixby, 73, of West Bloomfield, according to the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office.
Misinformation spread by Fox News and other right-wing outlets falsely said the bills would criminalize using the wrong pronouns for a person, despite the fact that pronouns are not mentioned once in the legislation.
The bill would, however, expand Michigan’s hate crimes definition to include perpetration against individuals on the basis of their gender expression or sexual orientation. It would also raise the penalties on hate crimes, depending on the incident, to a five-year maximum prison sentence or a $10,000 fine, or both. Currently the law calls for a maximum of a two-year prison sentence or a $5,000 fine, or both.
Churches told the Advance that the petitions were a coordinated attack that served as a distraction from the real issues facing Michigan families.
“It takes the focus away from the strong policies women legislators are working on,” she said. “I knew when I entered politics that we would face obstacles, but, at the end of the day, these strong policies are worth fighting for.”
Arbit concurred, calling the effort a “baseless, partisan recall designed to overturn the democratic will of the voters of West Bloomfield, Commerce, and the Lakes, and demonstrate the best of who we are: rooted, ready, and relentless.”
The recall petitions for Reps. Sharon MacDonell (D-Troy) and Betsy Coffia (D-Traverse City) cite their yes votes on the House’s version of “red flag” gun legislation to allow for judges to issue a temporary order for the removal of firearms for defendants that pose a significant threat to themselves or others. The red flag legislation coming from the Senate was signed into law, in addition to other gun law reforms in May.
Recall petitions filed against 5 Democratic, 1 Republican House members
Coffia told the Advance in an interview Thursday that the recall attempt wouldn’t “distract” her from her work.
“We’re gonna let it play out, really,” Coffia said. “Anyone has the right to file a recall petition, but I’m not going to allow it to distract me. We’ve already done some great work in the first six months like the rural equity funding for our schools, and I’m going to stay focused and keep doing the job I was elected to do. We’ll let it play out.”
MacDonell tweeted a response to the petitions, calling them a “last ditch effort to subvert democracy,” noting that the 102nd Michigan Legislature had passed more bills in the first six months than in the previous six years combined.
“We are seeing a movement by some to disregard the will of the people by using recall procedures to disrupt our elections process,” said MacDonell. “I am grateful for the overwhelming support of the Democratic caucus and local community, and I can assure you that I will not be deterred from doing my job.”
Steele’s recall was also connected to gun reform, but in her case it was for her vote in favor of House Bill 4139, the House version of legislation requiring the safe storage of firearms.
House Minority Leader Matt Hall (R-Richland Twp.) on Friday released a statement defending Steele.
“Rep. Donni Steele has emerged as a strong leader in Lansing,” he said. “As our lead addressing critical infrastructure needs, she’s been a fiscally responsible voice pushing to fix our crumbling roads and bridges in Oakland County and around the state. She’s focused on what matters for the district she represents. She has our full support, and we will defend her as we would any other member.”
Republican Rep. Cam Cavitt of Cheboygan had a recall petition filed against him last week, in his case citing his yes vote when the House elected Rep. Joe Tate (D-Detroit) to act as House speaker for the legislative session that began in January.
The recall efforts are “partisan tactics aimed at serving the interests of one political faction,” Cavitt said in an emailed statement. He added that rather than addressing critical priorities for his district and the state, the recall petitions will divert time and resources from making progress.
Ironically, while six of the eight targeted lawmakers are Democrats, it was Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder who signed GOP-led legislation in 2012 that added some extra hurdles to the process.
That legislation followed the 2011 recall of former Rep. Paul Scott (R-Grand Blanc), who chaired the House Education Committee and came into the crosshairs of the Michigan Education Association (MEA) after pushing through teacher tenure reform. Scott ended up being recalled from office by less than 200 votes.
The 2012 legislation Snyder signed beefed up the requirement that recall petition language had to be clear to mandating they be both clear and factual, which heightened the possibility that typos and misspellings could lead to rejection. It also shortened the signature-gathering period from 90 days down to 60 days.
That means those seeking the recall will have to secure an amount of signatures that is at least 25% the number of votes cast for all candidates in the last governor’s race, within 60 days of the approval of the petition language by the Board of State Canvassers.
If successful, the petition would lead to a recall election at the next scheduled election.
Regardless, VNP’s Lyons-Eddy says the petitions are out of line with the spirit of the recall process.
“Yes, recalls are an important tool in a democracy, but voters know very well that they are intended for cases of criminal behavior or dereliction of duty, not sour grapes about votes that someone doesn’t like,” she said. “In our democracy, the remedy for lawmakers who aren’t accurately representing the views of their constituents is the next election, which in the case of the Michigan House of Representatives is less than 18 months away.”
Advance reporter Lily Guiney contributed to this story.
Michigan Advance is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Michigan Advance maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Susan Demas for questions: info@michiganadvance.com. Follow Michigan Advance on Facebook and Twitter.
‘There are going to be a lot of packages not delivered to people’s doorsteps’
July 23, 2023
The clock is ticking down on an expiring labor contract between the United Parcel Service (UPS) and the Teamsters, the union representing nearly 340,000 UPS workers who want better pay, particularly for part-time workers, and improved working conditions.
Negotiations are set to resume Tuesday on a five-year labor contract that expires at midnight July 31. About 6,000 UPS Teamsters live and work in Michigan.
Scott Quenneville, president of Teamsters Local 243 in Plymouth that represents UPS employees, told the Advance on Thursday that the issue has a significant impact on commercial customer service.
The local has held “practice pickets” across Southeast Michigan in recent weeks, including Wixom, Ypsilanti, Taylor and Shelby Township. Other pickets have taken place across the country.
“There is a lot at stake,” Quenneville said. “… [If a strike happens], there are going to be a lot of packages not delivered to people’s doorsteps and it’s gonna shutdown a lot of industry.”
UPS reported record profits of $11.3 billion in 2022. Analysts say the COVID-19 pandemic helped boost the company for the last three years thanks to rising rates of online shopping. In 2019, UPS’ profits were $6.5 billion.
A study from the East Lansing-based Anderson Economic Group said a potential UPS strike could be “one of the costliest in at least a century,” with a total economic impact of $7 billion for a 10-day work stoppage.
UPS workers last went on strike in 1997 for 15 days cost the company $850 million, helping workers secure a better contract that was considered a big labor victory.
A call to the UPS media relations office was not returned.
The Associated Press has reported that International Brotherhood of Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien said he has asked the White House not to intervene in the dispute between UPS and the union.
“As we’re seeing around the country right now, support for labor and workers is at an all-time high,” said McMorrow. “UPS workers kept our lives and our economy going while so many of us stayed home throughout the pandemic. I was proud to join Teamsters Local 243 for a practice picket this week, and I hope that UPS will come to the table to negotiate with the Teamsters for a fair contract. I know the workers are ready to walk if need be. With 11 days left, I encourage UPS to come back to the table with the Teamsters and get a fair contract done.”
Good morning from the practice picket line with @Teamsters Local 243 where UPS workers are #strikeready. Nobody wants a disruption, but they’re ready to walk if they don’t get a fair contract, and I’ve got their back. #1u ✊ pic.twitter.com/urpqMb1NqS
— Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) July 18, 2023
Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, also issued a statement in support of workers on July 11.
“I am a strong supporter of unions and workers’ rights and support the Teamsters in their fight for improved benefits and fair wages,” Nessel said. “UPS’ work is critical for Michigan residents and businesses alike, and I urge UPS to come to a fair resolution for their employees and avoid an interruption of commerce.”
Michigan U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow (D-Lansing) and Gary Peters (D-Bloomfield Twp.) in a Wednesday letter, affirmed their support for workers exercising their right to strike if an equitable collective bargaining agreement cannot be reached, and committed to not intervening in the collective bargaining process between Teamsters and UPS.
“We understand that UPS Teamsters recently announced their overwhelming authorization of a strike — which would be the largest work stoppage at a single employer in American history — if the two parties cannot reach agreement on a contract by August 1,” Stabenow and Peters wrote.
“We are hopeful that both sides can negotiate in good faith and reach a consensus agreement that addresses basic human needs and allows workers to do their jobs safely and with dignity. However, in the event a fair and equitable collective bargaining agreement cannot be reached, we commit to respect our constituents’ statutory and constitutional rights to withhold their labor and initiate and participate in a strike.”
Michigan Advance is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Michigan Advance maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Susan Demas for questions: info@michiganadvance.com. Follow Michigan Advance on Facebook and Twitter.
Male anti-abortion religious leaders mull murder charges for pregnant people at national event
July 23, 2023
An all-male panel of anti-abortion religious leaders from around the country met Friday night to discuss the strategies that should be used to end abortion in every state at any stage of pregnancy, without exceptions for rape and incest, and with criminal punishment for the pregnant person in line with existing criminal penalties for murder, which includes the death penalty.
The panel was part of a week-long series of events hosted by Operation Save America, an anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ and anti-Muslim religious group that wants all Americans to follow “God’s law” and their interpretation of the Christian gospel. Many of the events were held in Douglasville, Georgia, at Pray’s Mill Baptist Church, which broke away from the Southern Baptist Convention for supposed acceptance of liberal social justice views regarding race and gender. Tuesday through Friday, the group started its mornings by protesting outside of A Preferred Women’s Health Center, an abortion clinic near Atlanta.
Friday’s speakers included Wisconsin-based Operation Save America Director Jason Storms and former OSA director Rusty Thomas, along with Arizona-based End Abortion Now communications director Zachary Conover, Georgia Right to Life President Ricardo Davis, and Gabriel Rench, a member of the extremist Christ Church in Moscow, Idaho.
Speakers focused on equal protection bills in state legislatures
The theme of OSA’s national event was unity, and highlighted divisions within anti-abortion circles over what they described as the proper approach and response to legislation that seeks to limit or entirely restrict abortion procedures. The moderator of the panel, Derin Stidd, opened by asking, “Why do you all hate women?” to which the men laughed.
Rench then joked about not giving the microphone to Conover and said, “We don’t give him a voice like women,” then added, “Bad joke.”
The comments were in jest, but in line with remarks from OSA speakers throughout the week, including another comment from Rench, who said the church was wrong to allow women to be preachers.
On Thursday, anti-Islam speaker Raymond Ibrahim said, “If you look at a country, and the best they can come up with for a president is a woman, there’s something wrong about that. That doesn’t mean women aren’t smart or capable, I believe that, but if the very best — the crème de la crème — is a woman, that tells me something about the men when it comes to positions of authority and leadership.”
The panel focused on legislation they call “equal protection” bills, such as Georgia’s House Bill 496, also called the Georgia Prenatal Equal Protection Act, which was introduced in February but did not advance in the state’s House of Representatives. An “equal protection” bill, by their definition, is one that adds criminal penalties to a pregnant person for the intentional termination of a pregnancy at any stage, with no exceptions for rape or incest. The law would make an exception if the abortion was performed to prevent the pregnant person’s “imminent death or great bodily injury.
Storms said OSA has advocated for similar bills in more than a dozen states, including Alabama, Arizona, Missouri, Kentucky and Oklahoma. So far, no states have passed an “equal protection” bill, but several, including Georgia, did pass what anti-abortion advocates call “heartbeat bills” that ban abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, before many people know they are pregnant. Those who advocate for “equal protection” bills call themselves “abolitionists,” co-opting language from the movement to abolish slavery, while the “pro-life” community has advocated for more politically expedient bills like six-week bans. Storms and other panelists called the six-week bans weak, even though they expressed understanding of political environments that make “equal protection” bills unlikely to become reality.
Rench said that is the case in Idaho, where many members of the state legislature are part of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The church has taken an official position that rape and incest exceptions are acceptable, and bills that have not included those exceptions, such as one introduced by OSA-endorsed Sen. Scott Herndon of Sandpoint, have gone nowhere in the Idaho Legislature. Christ Church and its followers have taken an approach they dubbed “smashmouth incrementalism,” which acknowledges that change can be achieved through gradual reformation and repentance in the country’s culture.
But Rench said he intends to keep working with Herndon and others to bring equal protection bills back in the next legislative session to keep pushing for it, even though he thinks there is still injustice with criminal penalties for the pregnant person.
“What happens when you pass an abolition bill, a woman goes to trial, and then she goes to life in prison? That’s just as wicked,” Rench said. “Life in prison is just as wicked as everything else, so you’re solving one side of the equation, acting like we did a good job, but we locked that woman up in prison for 99 years like a monkey, and we’re still not treating her like a person.”
Davis, president of Georgia Right to Life, said his organization will push for their bill again in the next session as well, and said he’s confident they’ll get it done the next time around.
How is abortion going to end? Maybe with civil war, speaker says
Thomas, who was a longtime director of Operation Save America before Storms, said incremental steps like “heartbeat” bills were “a lie from the pit of hell” from the very beginning, but the organization didn’t used to be politically involved because there was too much compromise and too much that needed to be changed.
Thomas said it wasn’t until pastor Matthew Trewhella, who co-founded the Milwaukee-based group Missionaries to the Preborn and is Storms’ father-in-law, wrote “The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates” that he felt like there could be progress. The book references history and biblical theology to argue that governments deemed “tyrannical” and ungodly can and should be defied. Trewhella has said he has spoken to at least 11 state legislatures across the country about the book.
“That was the first time in my life I knew we had solid rock to stand on to fight this battle politically,” he said. “That was the game changer.”
Conover’s organization, End Abortion Now, creates model legislation that grants legal personhood to fertilized eggs, which would limit in-vitro fertilization procedures, and assigns penalties to people who have abortions in addition to doctors who provide them. Some of his legislative efforts have been defeated by organizations that are against criminal penalties for pregnant people.
“It’s a dirty little secret of the pro-life industry: Their heretical teaching that has informed the types of laws they’ve supported for five decades, the lie that women should be allowed to kill their own children with immunity and impunity because they themselves are victims of abortion,” Conover said. “It is a lie that says that they are never legally culpable, however willfully or intentionally they carry out the act of taking the life.”
Regardless of the legislative strategy, the panelists agreed changing the culture of America to take on a Christian biblical worldview, which will require all pastors to take the same position on abortion as their own.
“We must see that the church plays that role culturally, to create that social tension. That’s the standard, that’s the ideology,” Storms said. “But that’s when we have to say, ‘Well, how does that flesh out in the real world?’ It doesn’t always look so pretty when we actually see that applied. How is abortion going to end? I don’t know, maybe it’s going to be a civil war, maybe it’s going to be a whole variety of other means.”
States Newsroom reproductive rights reporter Sofia Resnick contributed to this report.
Georgia Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Georgia Recorder maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor John McCosh for questions: info@georgiarecorder.com. Follow Georgia Recorder on Facebook and Twitter.
