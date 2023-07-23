Israel's Netanyahu in hospital after getting pacemaker

By Maayan Lubell JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was fitted with a pacemaker on Sunday after experiencing a heart arrhythmia, and was under observation in the cardiac ward of a Tel Aviv-area hospital, his doctors said. "The implant went smoothly without any complications. He is not in a life-threatening condition and he feels great and is returning to his daily routine," said Roy Beinart, who manages the arrhythmia centre at Sheba Medical Center. Netanyahu had been given a heart monitor a week ago after being hospitalised for what he said was dehydration from hol...