Israel's Netanyahu met by protests on London visit

By Muvija M LONDON (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was greeted by shouts and whistles from hundreds of protesters outside 10 Downing Street on Friday, as intensifying anger over his judicial overhaul followed him to London. Netanyahu shook hands with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the steps of Downing Street while nearby protesters held up Israeli flags and shouted "Netanyahu go to jail, you can't speak for Israel". The scenes in London echoed those in Berlin earlier this month, where hundreds gathered at the Brandenburg Gate to protest against a planned judicial ov...
The anti-drag bills sweeping the nation are the latest in a long history of policing gender expression. While focused on supposedly protecting children from a particular kind of “adult performance,” the legislation is really about enforcing strict white, cis-heteronormative ideas of gender to serve nationalistic aims.
If successful this policing of gender expression will not stop at drag. It intends to control all who live outside of strict notions of the traditional binary of femininity and masculinity.
Anti-cross-dressing laws gained popularity in the 19th century. Between 1845 and 1900, 34 cities in 21 states passed laws used to police cross-dressing. Some jurisdictions, like the earliest law passed in New York in 1845, used anti-vagrancy laws to criminalize dressing in any kind of disguise.
These laws were used to target people dressed in ways “not according to their sex” (especially women wearing pants) by claiming those dressed in gender nonconformist ways were dressed in disguise. The first law that explicitly prohibited cross dressing was passed in 1848 in Columbus, Ohio.
In the 1850s, two women, Emma Snodgrass and Harriet French, made headlines all over the country for showing up places wearing pants and often getting arrested for doing so. Both were arrested under public indecency and anti-vagrancy laws in Boston, as well as in Cleveland and New York.
French justified her dressing in men’s clothing, saying it got her better wages. When champion Australian swimmer Anette Kellerman wore a bathing suit that showed her legs in 1907, she was similarly arrested for public indecency in Massachusetts because her clothing was not considered appropriate for women, even though it wasn’t gender nonconforming.
In her work studying anti-cross-dressing laws, Clare Sears placed such laws in the context of larger projects to police gender performance, race, disability and the “public visibility of problem bodies.”
Anti-cross-dressing laws were usually passed as part of anti-indecency provisions and were part of regulatory laws that policed public intoxication, profane language and swimming without appropriate clothing.
The anti-cross-dressing laws were meant to target gender non-conforming people, but in the 19th century, that included feminists pushing for dress reform, “indecent” performances that might include drag, women seen as “fast” and who might dress in pants, and those who might identify as transgender today.
The logic used to underpin anti-cross-dressing laws was also used to justify prohibiting disabled people from public space or anyone who was "diseased, maimed, mutilated," or otherwise an "unsightly or disgusting object." In San Francisco, public appearance regulations were also expanded to target Chinese immigrants and to specifically police Chinese sex workers.
In the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s, police arrested people for cross-dressing around the country if they were not wearing at least three articles of clothing of their assigned gender.
No specific law requiring three articles of clothing ever existed, but instead police revived old outdated laws, like laws banning costumed dress to commit crimes, to target gender non-conforming people.
While gay men and trans women were mostly arrested in bar raids, lesbians and trans men were often arrested while walking down the street, and police used the pretense of criminalizing cross-dressing to commit sexual assault by checking people’s underwear to confirm their gender. Arrests for cross-dressing mostly stopped after the Stonewall Riots in 1969.
The new anti-drag bills focus more on the performance than the clothing but they rely on the same normative desire to police gender performance, and race and disability, in public spaces as the laws concerning public indecency passed in the 19th century.
The bill that was recently passed in Tennessee doesn’t ban drag but restricts where it can be performed. It states that no “adult cabaret performance” can be performed on public property or in a location where the performance could be viewed by “a person who is not an adult.”
For the purposes of this bill “adult cabaret performance” includes “topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest.”
This bill treats drag like a strip show which could also serve to police the parenting of anyone who participates in drag. While mostly focused on public performance, the restriction on a non-adult (so anyone under 18?) seeing the drag performance could also indict performances in someone’s home. It definitely wouldn’t allow drag brunch or drag story hour and sexualizes drag to the point of claiming drag is inherently harmful to children.
In Texas, a Republican has introduced a law similar to the abortion bounty hunter law to create a cause of action so private citizens could sue anyone who hosted or performed a drag performance in the presence of a minor.
Arizona’s proposed anti-drag bill makes it clear they are associating drag with sexual deviancy by forcing anyone caught performing drag in front of anyone under 15 to register as a sex offender.
Kansas’ bill would include drag in the crime of obscenity and defines drag as “when someone displays a gender identity different from the gender they were assigned at birth, and ‘sings, lip-syncs, dances or otherwise performs.’”
This definition would make trans performers indistinguishable from drag performers and would explicitly restrict trans people in public spaces as well. Ten other states have introduced laws to restrict the performance of drag if a minor is present.
The anti-drag bills might seem only concerned with drag performance mostly in bars and venues, which are without children anyway, but their mission and impact is very harmful and should not be downplayed.
Gender non-conforming performance or dress is not inherently sexual and should not be treated as such. Sexualizing drag and cross-dressing necessitates public policing and will force gender-non-conforming people out of public spaces or risk sex offender status.
This will result in treating gender-non-conforming parents as abusive and give the state justification to take children away from loving families.
Anti-drag laws could be expanded to police the gender performance of cis-women and enforce rigid white cis-heteronormative public gender performance that will once again target any woman not deemed feminine enough, or man not deemed masculine enough.
Will women’s clothing also soon be policed if they are showing too much skin?
Will teachers have modesty codes so as not to expose children to bodies that could be deemed sexual?
It may seem restrictions on drag performance are a minor issue, but it's just the first step that will lead to the rigid requirement of gender conformity.
Just say what the Republicans mean
March 24, 2023
Once again, we're chasing down and debunking every single Republican talking point instead of saying with a clear voice what the Republicans are saying with those talking points. We can't quit our fetish for the trees. Meanwhile, we're missing the whole forest.
As you know, Donald Trump might be indicted this week on charges related to a hush-money scheme investigated by the Manhattan district attorney's office. The criminal former president said over the weekend he expected to be "arrested" Tuesday. (A grand jury hearing evidence from that inquiry was expected to convene Wednesday but was delayed until today. A vote to indict appears to be imminent.)
Trump's allies in the Congress are not waiting around. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called DA Alvin Bragg's investigation "political vengeance." Three House committee chairs said it was "an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority." Florida Congressman Byron Donalds said it would mean a system of "two-tier prosecution" that targets Republicans but not Democrats.
The temptation is understandable. The Hill's Albert Hunt said these are the same people for whom oversight means "cheap stunts by partisan grandstanders slavishly determined to get Biden and protect Trump." The Bulwark's Dennis Aftergut succumbed, too. "In effect, Republicans are suggesting that Alvin Bragg wouldn't prosecute Joe Biden if Biden had bribed a porn star with whom he'd had an affair to keep her quiet just days before his election. Need we say more?"
No, we don't.
We didn't even need to say that.
Let's focus less on the talking points themselves, which are inexhaustible, and more on what they are saying with them. That way, we are not limited to what they say, but are free to say what they mean. And what they mean with these talking points is this: that it;s a crime when a Republican is held accountable for his crimes.
Think about it.
The "rule of law" is about equality – equal treatment under law. But as the Editorial Board's Rod Graham said, virtually everything about the illiberals in the Congress and elsewhere is bent on protecting, preserving, maintaining and advancing "traditional hierarchies."
These orders of white power, as I call them, run parallel but superior to the law such that the law protects but does not bind those who most benefit from these traditional hierarchies, but binds and does not protect those who do not. The consequence for the most part is white Christian men doing what they want when they want to whomever they want to do it to. And it's all nice and legal.
But occasionally, these white Christian men abuse their entitlements to the point of blatant criminality so that everyone else who's bound but not protected by the law demands that they be held accountable, same as everyone else who's bound but not protected by the law.
In the case of Donald Trump, who is the embodiment of the orders of white power, the fear is that holding him accountable would threaten them by flattening society such that white Christian men are treated same as everyone else – and that, my friend, is an intolerable crime.
A crime? Yes, because what most people don’t know, because the illiberals labor a great deal to hide it, is that God's law runs parallel but superior to the laws of men so that white Christian men have a trump card, as it were. They are the chosen ones anointed by God to rule in God's name. Efforts to hold them accountable according to the laws of men are efforts to debase God. As anyone who comes from these folk (me) can tell you, that's a crime worthy of death.
When they say Bragg's investigation is "an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority," they don't mean what most people seem to think they mean – that he's flexing for the sake of flexing. They mean prosecutorial authority is meant for outpeople, not inpeople like Donald Trump. For outpeople, the law is punishment. For outpeople, the law is freedom. Bragg's investigation is a perversion of God's law.
Knowing this, you can see why accusations by the illiberals in the Congress and elsewhere are in fact confessions. Our system of justice is "two-tier prosecution," as Florida's Byron Donalds. It was designed that way. It was not designed to hold inpeople accountable, though. That, as Kevin McCarthy said, is "political vengeance."
Let's stop chasing down and debunking every single Republican talking point. Let's instead say what they are saying with them.
And make them deny it.
Peggy Noonan slams Stormy Daniels probe — but says Trump deserves 'handcuffs' for J6
March 24, 2023
Former Ronald Reagan speechwriter Peggy Noonan believes that former President Donald Trump should be indicted and prosecuted.
However, she wrote for the Wall Street Journal, the business fraud case over the $130,000 hush payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels is the wrong case to get him on — and would undermine the whole mission to get justice against him.
"Have we totally lost our marbles? An American grand jury is apparently about to criminally indict, for the first time in history, a former president of the United States. This is a weighty and meaningful act. It couldn’t have more gravity. And so the charge will be ... falsely accounting for hush money paid to a porn star?" wrote Noonan. "The nature of the charges is below us. The players in the drama aren’t people of import who stand for big things, they’re not fate-of-the-republic people, they don’t have any size. They’re tacky lowlifes doing tacky lowlife things."
By contrast, she argued, the other cases against Trump — the Georgia election investigation and the federal probe of January 6 — are much more important.
READ MORE: 'We know he's insane': Former Trump pal claims he's 'shriveling away' as pressure mounts
"On and in the days leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, Donald Trump encouraged and unleashed an assault on our Constitution. Before that he appears to have waged a concerted and thuggish effort to overturn a democratic outcome in the state of Georgia," wrote Noonan. "For these things he deserves it all — the indictment, the handcuffs, the mug shot, the hauling into court, the bail hearing. Georgia and Jan. 6 are big and serious events, worthy of the strictest legal approach and subject to all legal remedies. These events are being investigated, the former through a state grand jury, the latter through a federal special counsel. You say, but those cases aren’t ready! Then wait. Allow a serious process to play out seriously."
Noonan's argument echoes that of many analysts on both sides of the aisle, who are concerned the Stormy Daniels case, both in terms of the wrongdoing committed and the potential sentence, are an odd sideshow.
But some disagree; in a recent analysis for Popular Information, independent journalist Judd Legum argued the hush payment was the linchpin of a larger scheme that let Trump get elected under false pretenses in the first place, meaning that this small crime effectively changed the entire course of American history.
