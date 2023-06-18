Israel's Netanyahu seeks 'active steps' on judicial overhaul this week

By Dan Williams JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he would pursue "active steps" on a contested judicial overhaul this week after what he described as months of wasteful compromise talks with the political opposition. Netanyahu's televised remarks to his cabinet were spare on detail and come after opposition leaders last week suspended negotiations pending the formation of a key panel for selecting judges. Unveiled soon after Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition took power in late December, the sweeping reforms would roll back some Supreme Cou...