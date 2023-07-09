Israel, Saudi normalization a long way off, Biden says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Israel and Saudi Arabia are a long way from a normalization agreement that would involve a defense treaty and a civilian nuclear program from the United States, U.S. President Joe Biden said in a CNN interview broadcast Sunday. U.S. officials have been negotiating in a bid to reach an elusive normalization deal between the two countries. "We're a long way from there. We got a lot to talk about," Biden said in an interview with "Fareed Zakaria's GPS." Israel's energy minister voiced opposition last month to the idea of Saudi Arabia developing a civilian nuclear program as...